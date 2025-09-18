Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! The latest front page shooting in America reminded me of a screenshot I took after the last front page shooting in America. Behold, an excerpt from the New York Times newsletter—

2 Dead, 20 Injured. 6 products, 1 gorgeous look! Girl Math 101. Girlhood meets boyhood. A summary of the times.

IN THIS ISSUE: Trump has a future in beauty advertising! Mannequin skin! Doja Cat eats her lipstick! Elizabeth Gilbert channels her dead hairdresser-turned-lover! Manufactured genital anxiety! Lip boners! Selena Gomez’s bust! The Dry Look For Men™! The environmental cost of plastic surgery! Unilever is silencing brands that speak out about Gaza! Patricia Lockwood’s perfect pussy! I’m teaching an online class on newsletter writing! & more!

“Are you ready for a LIP BONER?” Half Magic asks in a PR mailer for its new Go Plump Yourself Invisible Extreme Plumping Lip Liner. It goes on to claim the product is “going to burn, we promise.” So the goal is to turn the lips (ahem) into an aching erection…? Freud would have a field day. (Also reminds me of the Isamaya Ffrench Lipsdick.)

Doja Cat “ate” her MAC lipstick on the VMAs red carpet and the moment is ripe for psychoanalysis!

Symbolically, Doja Cat is incorporating the lipstick into her body, merging product and person — if MAC lipstick was once a means to “Espresso Yourself”, it’s now one with the self. It’s glazed donut skin followed to its logical conclusion; it’s peak cosmetic cannibalism; it’s the juicy center of the objectifying people/personifying objects Venn diagram.

Speaking of extremely literal objectification: Apparently mouth wrinkles are also known as “barcode lines.” Sale gaze for real!

“Ben & Jerry’s co-founder exits after feud with Unilever over Gaza,” Reuters reports. In his resignation letter, Jerry Greenfield wrote: “Standing up for values like justice, equity, and shared humanity has never been more important, yet Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced and sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power” by its parent company, Unilever. “And it’s happening at a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.” As a reminder, Unilever is big in beauty, too. It owns Dove, Trésemme, Vaseline, Pond’s, Dermalogica, Paula’s Choice, and Nutrafol.

I regret to inform you that I’ve read Elizabeth Gilbert’s new memoir, All The Way To The River, in which Gilbert claims to be a vessel for the spirit of her dead hairdresser-turned-lover, Rayya, and dutifully channels her messages from the beyond. “Looking at you right now, I wish I could get my hands up in your hair,” Rayya’s ghost whispers across the veil at one point, “because your roots are fucking hit!!! Next time you get a keratin treatment, be sure to get the real old-school Brazilian keratin with the formaldehyde in it, cuz it’s the only thing that calms down your frizz and keep your hair shiny. Don’t worry about getting liver cancer from the formaldehyde — liver cancer was my thing, not your thing. HA!” If the afterlife includes caring about frizz, get me Bryan Johnson’s number. I want to be immortal.

“Mannequin skin” is the “new iteration of the glass skin aesthetic,” WWD reports — like porcelain doll skin, but mattified.

The look was created by makeup artist Sharryn Hinchliffe and MAC Cosmetics for Wiederhoeft’s New York Fashion Week runway show. Ironically, Hinchliffe told WWD the dummy-inspired vibe — which demands a coat of MAC Studio Fix Foundation — keeps the focus on “real skin.” As I’ve said: This country has an automata fetish!

Elsewhere at Fashion Week, MUA Romero Jennings created a “futuristic, filtered-looking complexion” for Kim Shui. “Because of AI,” he said, “everyone’s obsessed with skin.” I might amend that statement to: Because of AI, everyone’s obsessed with products that make the skin look like a screen.

Related, via Amy Odell Back Row “Only 26% of Gen Alpha say they’d feel upset if a photo or video that they liked was AI-generated. In fact, more (34%) said they’d be impressed/think it’s cool, curious/want to learn more, or not care at all,” reports a recent study by Acceleration Community of Companies and graduate students at USC’s Annenberg School. I’m curious to see how this attitude might intersect with appearance anxiety as Gen Alpha ages…

I was struck by Allure’s decision to shoot Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez alongside Greek-style statues for its Best of Beauty cover, accompanied by the headline “Selena Gomez Is In Rare Form.”

Ancient busts like these — this one seems to be a replica of Artemis, maybe? — were pretty famously not modeled after actual people, but gods, as imagined in idealized human form, and were later held up as examples of “ideal beauty” by skull-measuring race scientists. Seems antithetical to Rare Beauty’s stated mission.

What’s “The Hidden Cost of the Cosmetic Surgery Boom”? Medical waste, reports Scarlett Harris for Atmos. But wait — there’s more! I was delighted to talk to Harris about the downstream environmental effects of normalizing cosmetic surgery:

Not everyone chooses—or has the means—to go under the knife. “These invasive and non-invasive procedures set a standard that people not in the same tax bracket as the celebrities and influencers getting [cosmetic procedures] can meet through products,” beauty culture commentator and Guardian columnist Jessica DeFino told Atmos. “That, in itself, creates a whole lot of waste that we wouldn’t necessarily associate with the plastic surgery or injectables industries.” In effect, surgery becomes a style that filters down through consumer products. “There are so many more pieces to this besides the direct waste of one procedure,” she added, pointing to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims’ viral new headwrap as one example. The product mimics the “post-op aesthetic” of cosmetic surgery and claims to firm the skin, but experts are skeptical. DeFino argues it reflects a broader pattern: disposable beauty items like lip tape and under-eye patches that, as she puts it, mean you’re “basically removing garbage off your face and body every morning.”

Read the full report here.

My analyst sent me this article: “How Hollywood’s obsession with the ‘Dry Look’ harms men and boys.” I had no idea what the “Dry Look” was, but it turns out the hunky men of Hollywood will “dehydrate” themselves for days at a time — avoiding water, taking diuretics — to make their muscles pop while filming. The practice is associated with potential kidney issues, heart issues, eating disorders, and dysmorphia; the author also links this physically and psychologically violent performance of masculinity to the rise of the manosphere.

I can’t get over the “Enigmas never age” line from Trump’s birthday poem to Jeffrey Epstein. It sounds like a tagline for Dior Sauvage or Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair or something.

I talked to the Guardian’s Lucy Knight for “The big stink: is ‘genital anxiety’ behind the rapid rise of whole-body deodorants?”

“I wouldn’t say this is something consumers want, so much as something consumers are being made to want,” says Jessica DeFino, a beauty reporter and Guardian US columnist. Someone might watch Hill’s TikTok video, for example, which begins with a confessional, “Does anyone else get a bit insecure about smelling bad in the gym? Because I do”, having not previously worried about what they might smell like in the gym, knowing they will take a shower afterwards. But, once the idea that they should be smelling fresh at the gym is in their head, they might also seek a solution to that “problem” they didn’t previously know they had.

In my eyes, Patricia Lockwood can write no wrong. I’ve been eagerly anticipating the author’s next poetry collection ever since the New Yorker teased a forthcoming poem called “New Cooter” (“inspired by a relative who had recently undergone a vaginoplasty … in genital years, the relative was said to now be somewhere between sixteen and twenty-five”). While I wait, Lockwood is in the fall issue of the Paris Review with “Perfect Pussy”:

I CAN SEE YOUR PUSSY! a drunk girl Yelled at me once outside McDonough’s,

As a spring breeze blew my Ross Dress

For Less against me. I think mine must be

Somehow more visible than others—

It always sets off the scanner at airports.

But stripped from the waist down,

With a situation like what Anna Karenina

Must have been hiding under her ball gown, Was nothing like so naked as what I felt now

More recommended reading:

Finally, a note for the aspiring newsletter writers in the audience:

