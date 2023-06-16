The digital pop culture newsletter Dirt asked me to contribute to its roundup of sunscreen recommendations today and I jumped at the chance to shame the SPF-shamers (just a little bit). I wrote:

Which is to say: SPF is important! I suggest wearing it! Wearing SPF does not make you a better or smarter person! It is not a substitute for an actual personality!! People who act as if topical SPF is the only thing that matters in life and in beauty are probably not particularly knowledgable about sun protection (or life or beauty, for that matter)!!!

If you’re looking for a new summer SPF though, check out the full list from Dirt. It features recommendations from Terry Nguyen, Sophie Kemp, Bella Negri, Jocelyn Silver, Iva Dixit, and Colleen Kelsey.