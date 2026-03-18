Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! Between Bryan Johnson’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Clavicular’s unironic Patrick Bateman cosplay commercial, the Women’s History Month pitch I received touting the inherent feminism of the topical lip filler pen, and the fact that looksmaxxing language has infiltrated the U.S. Department of War, I’m about ready to pack it up and quit. All thanks goes to paid subscribers for making this newsletter happen; without you, I’d have no reason (obligation?) to continue a clearly futile project!

Anyway! Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: Women as subhuman playthings! Beauty as God! The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is “legitimizing and bolstering Trumpian anti-trans propaganda”! A psychoanalyst on anti-aging! Carcinogens in hair extensions! Tongue tinting! Butt blush! Neck lifts! Post-op status signaling! “Dead Girl Greige!” Pre-funeral manis! MAC, Rob Rausch, and male gaze psychosis! & more!

Following my report on the makers of Botox donating over $135,000 to legislators who voted to defund Planned Parenthood, I spoke to Alisha Haridasani Gupta of The New York Times about the famed healthcare organization’s decision to offer neuromodulators. I talked about how Planned Parenthood’s association with women’s health led to its symbolic feminization and subsequent political punishment. Now, it’s “operating the way I think many women feel they must operate in the world, which is to conform to beauty standards in order to get ahead, socially, financially, economically, politically.”

I joined Brittany Luse on NPR’s It’s Been A Minute to unpack Epstein’s influence on the beauty industry, the legacy of America’s Next Top Model, and “how we’ve made beauty our God.”

Listen and/or watch it here.

I’m also on a new episode of the Don’t Start podcast! Listen here.

“‘This is embarrassing to admit, but I think I fell in with the right wing as an aesthetic choice initially,’ says Anna.” So begins Sam Adler-Bell’s “The Women Leaving The New Right” for Intelligencer, a look at how the right is losing women by “attempting to reestablish women’s abject dependence on men and marriage” and “encouraging young men to see women as subhuman playthings.” (At least women have a plethora of subhuman aesthetics to choose from: doll, glass, donut, dumpling, puppet, mannequin, robot…)

Then again, “a female has always been less than a person,” as Andrea Long Chu writes in Females, her polarizing exploration of gender and desire from 2019 — and our Lowbrow Book Club pick for March! Subscribe here to join our March 30th Zoom meeting, where we’ll discuss the book’s ideas in relation to non-human beauty icons (dolls/donuts/cyborgs), the right-wing attack on trans rights, the mainstreaming of looksmaxxing, and more.

Post-op aesthetics — whether or not there’s an op involved — continue to trend.