Thank you to all who attended the launch of The Lowbrow Book Club and the relaunch of FLESH WORLD with Emily Kirkpatrick and I last Wednesday at St. Dymphna’s! If you couldn’t make it, please enjoy this virtual recap and consider yourself a vicarious party guest.

Left: We only made 10 of these limited-edition FLESH WORLD tees.

Right: FLESH WORLD’s answer to Glossier’s iconic You Look Good mirror decals.

What better way to celebrate a couple of newsletters about the absurd worlds of fashion and beauty, we thought, than by gathering together to read some of the most absurd, unhinged pieces of writing these industries have ever produced?

I kicked things off with a 2016 diary entry from Mackenzie Thomas of

— an eerily prescient post that captures both the strangeness and sadness of modern beauty culture. (“I need smooth, ice-skate-able surface on my face pronto. Flat = no thoughts about my face. Flat = good. Flat = happy.”)

Next, Kate Messinger of

read

XOJane article from 2012:

.

Nicole Tremaglio of

walked us through the

from 2002 — a collection of “tips on how to use fashion to disguise a variety of problems, from large breasts to short legs.” Order a copy at your own risk!

The audience reacting to an excerpt from What Not To Wear.

Comedian Ena Da shared a selection of anonymous answers from last year’s Pubic Hair Poll (remember that?) with a vocally pro-bush crowd, and the incomparable Josh Gondelman of That’s Marvelous read a piece on beautiful art and ugly NFTs by Defector’s Kelsey McKinney.

Max Larson of

— a new newsletter reviewing small press fiction — read about

(and started a bidding war for this poster of a Burkini-clad Lindsay Lohan in the process).

And finally, The Lowbrow Book Club’s very own Emily Kirkpatrick — she of I <3 Mess fame — gave us a taste of Karl Lagerfeld’s diary, published in Harper’s Bazaar in 2012.

An unhinged time was had by all.

Emily & I <3 you!

Thanks again to St. Dymphna’s for hosting, Kate Messinger for producing, @chloemayfuller for the fab photos, and everyone who attended!! We’ll see you September 29 on Zoom, right?