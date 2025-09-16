I’m thrilled to announce FLESH WORLD’s next in-person experience: The Hole Debate: Los Angeles Edition, co-hosted by me and

If you’re in or around LA, get your (free) tickets ASAP!

Why holes? Well, we might ask the beauty industry the same question. I predicted the birth of “butthole beauty” almost two years ago; since then, brands have given us the Bidet Bar (a bar soap for butts), Hole Serum, and skincare-infused toilet paper. The “box market” is booming, and global rates of labiaplasty — the surgical snipping of the labia, sometimes called “designer vagina” surgery or the “Barbie Procedure” — have increased nearly 37% since 2016. Celebs are shilling menopause-specific moisturizer (9 out of 10 women don’t want it), “skincare for everyday eroticism” (while we’re having less sex), and genital deodorant (not recommended by doctors).

What prompted the branded bum rush? What void are consumers attempting to fill? I know you want to talk about this — we sold out The Hole Debate NYC last year! — and The Hole Debate: Los Angeles Edition will be our pubic public forum for any and all hole-related beauty discourse.

This one-night only event will feature fun and fiery conversations about LABIAPLASTY (is it empowering?), ASSHOLE SKINCARE (neurotic or necessary?), GLP-1s (will they kill eroticism?), and the MENOPAUSE MARKET (is it predatory?).

Speakers include Dr. Michael Reed, also known as The Cosmetic Gyn; Chad O'Connell, founder of hole care brand ASSET;

, the beauty journalist behind

;

, leading expert on weight-based discrimination and author of

;

, MS RD, a registered dietitian;

, the podcaster behind

; and

, a certified integrative health coach and writer of

. I’ll be hosting and moderating with Erica Chidi.

You Have The Right To Remain Fat

It all goes down at 7pm on September 30 at Clifton’s in LA. I am SO excited to hang with you and discuss the beauty standards society has thrust upon our various holes.

See you there!