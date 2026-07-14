Two young, successful, blonde-adjacent women dissecting “The Botox Psyop” and neuromodulators’ negligible effect on pretty privilege?? When the near-blondes in question are caro claire burke and Katie Gatti Tassin of Diabolical Lies, I’m in! Their latest podcast episode is a must-listen:

I spoke to Caro for this episode and my work is cited throughout, so I figured I’d round up some of my past writing on diabolical lines — AKA wrinkles — for anyone interested in more anti-anti-aging reading.

On the “I’ll never get anywhere if I’m not hot” argument:

For argument’s sake, let’s forget about the correlation between harsh skincare ingredients and contact dermatitis. Ditto the fact that fillers can migrate and inflate, that Botox can cause muscle atrophy. Never mind the possible link between hair relaxers and cancer, or the risk of complication that comes with cosmetic surgery. Instead, let’s assume beauty work works. You did it! You’re beautiful! Is it worth it? I don’t need to tell you that pretty privilege exists. That beauty benefits women is obvious and well-studied. But inherent in your question is an assumption that the privileges we gain from beauty are greater than or equal to the time, money, energy and attention we sacrifice to beauty. I want to contest that. For instance, it’s true that attractive employees make more money; statistics can vary widely, but one study cited in Daniel S Hamermesh’s 2011 book Beauty Pays notes “a three or four percent premium for good looking workers”. In my opinion, a 4% salary increase is not a fair trade for all the products, procedures and aesthetic labor listed above. Yes, the dating pool may deepen for beautiful women. And I’ve said it before, but most people are, by definition, average- or below average-looking! And the majority of them have love in their lives!

- “I want to ignore beauty culture. But I’ll never get anywhere if I don’t look a certain way” Ask Ugly @ The Guardian

On wrinkles as “signs of a live well-lived”:

Stretch marks are now “warrior marks” or “earned stripes”. Wrinkles are now “signs of wisdom”. I saw an influencer refer to her forehead line as “a hard-earned mark of enduring and carrying on” the other day, and I’m sorry to her, but I hate it so much! This “reclaiming” is not better than the original fallacy. It still frames the physical body as a marker of worth and assigns a moral value to a slab of flesh that intrinsically has none. Wrinkles are not morally bad, and they are not morally good. They don’t mean you’re a worthless old hag, and they don’t mean you’re older and wiser. Wrinkles simply are. They happen. They’re human. Think of it this way: I can name quite a few wrinkled old men who don’t seem particularly wise. If you have trouble doing the same, just picture members of the US government.

On anti-aging actually working:

A study from Yale showed that those with a negative outlook on ageing die seven and a half years earlier than others. (In that sense, anti-ageing does work!)

- “Should you be getting Botox?” / Ask Ugly @ The Guardian

On the “goods of the good life”:

I don’t mean to dismiss the real, material consequences of aging as a woman in today’s world. But what I want you to repeat to yourself as a mantra is a quote from [philosopher Heather] Widdows: “The extent to which beauty is believed to deliver the goods of the good life goes far beyond what beauty actually delivers.” Sure, funneling your energy into remaining “youthful” may have some benefits – but not as many as we think.

- “All of the ‘iffy’ comments about my gray hair bother me. Should I start dyeing it again?” / Ask Ugly @ The Guardian

On “I do it for me!”:

Contrary to the beauty industry’s favorite marketing line – “do it for you!” – no desire springs authentic and unbidden from the depths of one’s innermost soul. Rather, as philosopher René Girard argued in his 1961 theory of “mimetic desire”, all human desire is derivative. We want the things we want, in other words – the Labubu, the barrel jeans, the de-aged face – because other people want them. Mimesis “is to psychology what gravity is to physics”, Girard scholar James Alison wrote in the 1998 book The Joy of Being Wrong: powerful, unavoidable, universal. When it comes to beauty specifically, what we want to look like changes as technology changes what it’s possible to look like. New facelift innovations – less invasive techniques, more “natural” results, subtler scars, faster recovery times, Buy Now Pay Later – lower the barrier to entry. Access is democratized; demand skyrockets. The “cosmetic transparency” movement also plays a part here. Celebrities who openly share the procedures they’ve had destigmatize cosmetic work and provide people with the blueprints to A-list beauty. In a media announcement, New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Ari Hoschander said he believes “this growing openness toward plastic surgery … is one of the reasons why younger patients are seeking these procedures”.

On judging cosmetic work:

Yes, it is a little weird that beauty culture is convincing so many people to surgically saw off some of their facial skin and sew it back on tighter. Am I being judgmental? Of course! But judgment, like mimetic desire, is both human and unavoidable. We judge. We can’t help it. (Beauty itself is a judgment; see: Kant’s 1790 treatise on beauty, which is literally titled The Critique of Judgment.) So if we must judge – and we must! – I guess I’d rather find it strange to get a facelift at 36 than find it strange to age.

- “Is it weird facelifts are becoming normalized, or am I being too judgmental?” / Ask Ugly @ The Guardian

On aesthetic inflation:

The normalization of cosmetic surgery, illusory makeup, and altered photos raises the baseline standard of beauty for all—a form of aesthetic inflation, if you will. It makes it harder for women and girls to opt out of spending their time, money, and energy on aesthetic labor without facing financial and social consequences. This work, like all traditional women’s labor—housework and childcare, for example; work that a capitalist society both demands and demeans—is so integrated into the take up of womanhood that it’s hardly thought of as “work.” It’s further divorced from the concept of labor through popular content like the Kardashian-Jenners’, which recategorizes it as fun, self-care, health, or empowerment. And performing beauty can feel empowering, since acquiring beauty capital confers literal power. But in the same way “girlbossing” empowers the individual “girlboss” but perpetuates the patriarchal values of hustle culture for everyone underneath her—see: the working conditions at the Kardashian-Jenner apps and KKW Beauty—performing beauty to gain power within a culture that rewards women for their looks further perpetuates those patriarchal values. Studies show that, besides the possible physical harms of surgeries, injectables, and even topical products, the mental health consequences of beauty culture parallel those of capitalism, which can alienate workers from communities and beset them with financial and emotional instability. It contributes to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, as well as body dysmorphia and disordered eating. Still, we buy into the beauty myth—the idea that embodying an aesthetic ideal will bring success and happiness—for the same reason we buy into the myth of meritocracy: Hope for transformation obscures the reality of harm.

- “I Worked My Ass Off for the Kardashian-Jenner Apps. I Couldn’t Afford Gas.” / Vice

On individual vs. collective empowerment:

If solutionism is to be believed (it’s not), all problems can be solved by product technology. The problem: Society stops valuing women after a certain age.

The beauty industry’s solution: Products, practices, and procedures that make it possible to appear younger as you get older. And sure, maybe that anti-aging product does take the burden off of the individual buying it. Maybe it makes that one individual feel better about how they look. But it only compounds the original problem for the collective. Looking more youthful might “empower” the person who gets Botox/filler/face lifts — “empower” as in, grants them the literal power to prevail in a society where “beautiful” women statistically see more professional, personal, and financial success and beauty is defined, in part, as youth — but it does not empower people as a whole. It disempowers the collective by continuing to perpetuate unrealistic and unachievable standards.

On youth as worth:

One of the reasons society rejects its aging members is because we’ve linked our self-worth and economic worth and, as Shai Held recently wrote, “When people are measured and valued by their economic productivity, it is easy to treat people whose most economically productive days have passed as, well, worthless.” In order to fully divest from “anti-aging,” then, we also have to divest from capitalism, colonialism, white supremacy. (The productivity-as-worth thing we’ve got going on is rooted in slavery.)

- “Erasing Your Wrinkles Isn’t Empowerment”

On “aging gracefully”:

“Aging gracefully” is a beauty culture psyop. It’s a euphemism for anti-aging. If “aging gracefully” weren’t a euphemism for anti-aging, it would just be referred to as “aging.” What makes “aging gracefully” a particularly nefarious euphemism for anti-aging is that it implies anti-aging should appear to be effortless. “Aging gracefully” is not effortless, though — it demands an incredible amount of effort and then demands even more effort to disappear the evidence of said effort. We can perhaps understand this concept more clearly through trends like “no-makeup makeup” and the “clean girl look.” In both instances, women are expected to perform the labor of applying cosmetics and then the labor of making those cosmetics seem nonexistent. “Aging gracefully” is much the same. Women are encouraged to participate in the system but also, to make it appear as if they aren’t participating in the system at all. It speaks to the making of modern femininity, which is “marked by a concealment of the work of body making,” as Susie Orbach puts it in Aesthetic Labour: Rethinking Beauty Politics in Neoliberalism.

- “Madonna’s Face Is Not Subversive”

On more men getting Botox:

In an article on Jonas’ Xeomin partnership, Allure claims that “injectables have really become a form of genderless self-care.” First, consider “self-care.” Taking Kellaway’s definition of ageism as discrimination “against our future selves” into account, anti-aging procedures like Xeomin cannot be categorized as self-care. They can more accurately be categorized as self-discrimination. Next, consider “genderless.” What the industry is trying to do here is co-opt a moral framework (gender inclusivity) to promote an immoral cause (beauty culture). This happens constantly in the beauty space, and it always calls to mind this quote from What White People Can Do Next by Emma Dabiri: “Without knowing more about the origins of the systems we have inherited, it is difficult for us to identify the fact that many of our best efforts to overcome them merely reinforce them. The structure itself never changes, just the content. As the rich get richer, the rest of us will be left in increasingly precarious situations. In the global recession that is upon us, the powerful will double down on their control of state and cultural apparatus. They will be determined to repress, or co-opt, the tremulous expressions of resistance that are gaining volume as the people rise up against death. The issue of co-option is pertinent. Our articulations of dissent too often mirror the parameters of our oppression, reproducing oppressive systems, unwittingly reinforcing them, or attempting to reverse them, or indeed “diverse” them, to make them more “inclusive” when in truth they need to dissolve.” The beauty industry is attempting to insulate itself against feminist critique by applying traditionally sexist beauty standards to people of all genders. It is attempting to redefine “equality” as “oppressing everyone in all the same ways.” But the solution to the beauty industry’s systemic discrimination is not to declare, “Discrimination against all!” The solution — as Dabiri writes — is to dissolve the system.

- “Joe Jonas Bucks Gender Norms By Embracing Injectable Ageism”

On anti-aging and capitalism:

Anti-aging is the beauty industry’s most enduring promise and most lucrative marketing claim. In the United States, anti-aging alone is a nearly $5 billion dollar sector. So there’s a lot of money to be made there. So first, I want to make it clear that anti-aging is a beauty standard. Plain and simple. Youthfulness is not a health goal. It is not a moral goal, no matter how often brands equate young-looking skin with “good” skin. This is an aesthetic goal only. The history of this standard goes back centuries, it stems from systems of oppression. Patriarchy, white supremacy, and capitalism for sure. Anti-aging is the ultimate capitalist goal, because it can never be met, right? It’s physically impossible to anti-age. And to try to anti-age is to be a consumer for life. So this is a very capitalist idea. The modern marketing concept of “anti-aging” was invented not by a doctor or skin expert but by a marketer. By a brand founder. Helena Rubinstein in the 1930s marketed her moisturizer as a product that would “overcome the dreaded signs of facial aging,” as she put it, and specifically pointed to the signs she was targeting — eye lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, dull skin. And this ideology — that aging is bad, that it is something to dread — has taken completely over the industry. We see it in skincare marketing most prominently. Almost everything you buy targets one or two of all of those signs that Rubinstein pointed out, right? We see it in makeup marketing, even. Concealers that cover age spots and foundations that don’t settle into the wrinkle creases. We obviously see it in the marketing of cosmetic procedures and surgeries — neuromodulators like Botox, fillers, eye lifts, face lifts — these all ultimately target aging. We even see anti-aging rhetoric pop up in healthcare. So very often, SPF will be marketed as a product that prevents both skin cancer and signs of aging. When these things are coupled, by doctors even, it makes aging seem like it’s as deadly and devastating as cancer. Dermatology has absorbed this beauty standard into its idea of healthcare. In my research I’ve come across many, many women who go to the dermatologist for an annual skin cancer screening and their doctor will suggest Botox out of nowhere. A dermatologist I follow on Instagram the other day made a post called “How not to look old” and captioned “tips to prevent or reverse what we all dread!” This is not medical care. This is the medicalization of beauty standards. So yeah — anti-aging is the cornerstone of the beauty industry, from skincare to surgery to healthcare. It’s a fear-based framework designed to keep us consumed with insecurity and consuming products. Anti-aging is a construct of control.

On “pro-aging”:

In 2017, Allure magazine made the decision to stop using the term “anti-aging.” The editor in chief called it a “celebration of growing into your own skin — wrinkles and all.” This decision has had a ripple effect throughout the industry. Of course, we still do see anti-aging used as a marketing term, all the time. But more and more, beauty brands and the beauty media and influencers have pivoted to using nicer-sounding phrases like “pro-aging,” “aging gracefully,” “preserv-aging,” “preventative aging,” and even “non-aging” [and “longevity”]. These are becoming the dominant terms in the space. They all mean the same thing. They all mean anti-aging. And I think this is very obvious when you look at the material goals of the product these terms are being used to sell. “Pro-aging” products target the same “problems” that anti-aging products target. They seek to fill in fine lines and soften wrinkles and plump your skin and tighten your skin and brighten your skin and reduce age spots. I like to think of this shift as a shift in language without a shift in ideology. The underlying ideology is the same. The point of the products being sold is the same. The only thing that’s different is the language and that doesn’t matter if the material outcome of “pro-aging” matches the material outcome of “anti-aging.” For example, a skincare brand recently ran a marketing campaign that used language like “it’s time to love those laugh lines and stop hating on those ‘flaws’.” And the campaign imagery featured models of all ages. 20s, 50s, 80s, models with visible wrinkles, great. But when I clicked through the campaign, and landed on the product page, I saw that this celebratory campaign was promoting a serum that “visibly smooths fine lines” and an eye cream for “tightening the skin” and “a reduction in wrinkles.” This is anti-aging, no matter how much your marketing campaign insists it’s a celebration of aging. We see the same with Kim Kardashian’s skincare line, SKKN. She announced she will not use the term anti-aging in the New York Times. In that same New York Times article, and later in an Allure article, Kim Kardashian claimed she would eat poop if it made her look younger. That is reinforcing anti-aging ideology more than the words “anti-aging” ever could. So this shift in terminology is a surface-level shift only. It is not really changing anything. It is not dismantling beauty standards at all.

- “There’s no ethical way to sell products that target signs of aging”

On skincare culture as dewy diet culture:

There are endless parallels between diet culture and skincare culture. In both instances, people have been made to believe that a certain aesthetic signifies health. They’ve been sold products to help them achieve that aesthetic at the expense of their health. They’ve been sent to doctors who reinforce beauty standards and call it care (think: MDs who tell fat people experiencing unrelated health issues to “just lose weight”, dermatologists who suggest Botox and fillers to patients at annual skin cancer screenings). They’ve been told that conforming to these beauty standards will increase their confidence when, in reality, beauty culture increases appearance-based anxiety, depression, dysmorphia, eating disorders, self-harm, and even suicide.

- “Skincare Culture Is Dewy Diet Culture”

On Ozempic following in Botox’s footsteps:

Ozempic has followed Botox’s trajectory and business plan step-by-step from the beginning. Both started out as treatments for medical issues, but became more well-known for their aesthetic side effects.

Both gained popularity through physicians approving off-label use for patients.

The pharmaceutical companies that own both eventually introduced separate drugs with the same active ingredient to be used for aesthetic purposes; Botox for cosmetic treatment is Botox Cosmetic, Ozempic for weight loss is Wegovy.

Both have become catchall terms in their respective industries; “Botox” is used colloquially as shorthand for all injectable neurotoxins (competitors include Dysport and Xeomin), “Ozempic” is used colloquially as shorthand for all injectable semaglutides and similar drugs (competitors include Mounjaro and Zepbound).

Systems of discrimination are often invoked to justify the cosmetic use of both; ageism for Botox, fatphobia for Ozempic.

Both inspired “natural” alternatives that ultimately perpetuate demand for the real thing. Anti-aging serums are marketed as “Botox in a bottle” and facial massage is promoted as a non-toxic substitute for neurotoxins; berberine is known as “nature’s Ozempic” and Supergut markets itself as a “clinically-proven natural alternative to Ozempic.” For these reasons and more, I do think using Ozempic for cosmetic reasons will be as widespread and accepted as getting Botox in as little as a few years. (Which is not to discount the fact that there are many legitimate medical reasons to use both.)

- “Shampoo For Your God-Shaped Hole”

On teens and anti-aging:

I’m not convinced the motivation for skincare-obsessed teens is anti-aging so much as pro-avatar. Virtual technology is arguably the biggest influence on beauty standards today — Instagram Face, “Filter Serum,” et al. — and the hallmark of an online avatar is that it’s frozen in time and space. It’s not human, not alive, not aging. There is significant overlap between idealized tech and idealized youth, so the output is pretty much the same. But I do think the input may be different?

- “The Kids Cosmetic Market Is Not Alright”

On tech’s anti-aging influence:

Since the dawn of Instagram Face in 2019, female beauty standards have been accelerating toward the cyborgian, with a focus on symmetry, smoothness and agelessness. (Robots don’t wrinkle.) We’ve seen the rise of glass skin (woman-as-screen), Meta Face (woman-as-avatar) and Stepford-esque hyper-perfection (think: Megan Fox as an AI housekeeper in the 2024 film Subservience, no facial prosthetics necessary). Even the recent move toward “undetectable” cosmetic work – or slightly off cosmetic work, as in the case of “perfectly imperfect” veneers – assumes artificiality as the starting point: The unreal must be made to look more real.

- “Woman-as-Machine, Emotion-as-Accessory”

On the stigma of cosmetic work:

Vox: I feel like a lot of the arguments I see online against filler/cosmetic work are ironically rooted in vanity. (For instance, people arguing against preventative filler because it actually makes you look older or saying that a certain celebrity shouldn’t have gotten work done because it “made her look worse.”) Do you think there’s a smarter way for people to think about the proliferation of cosmetic work without shaming people’s appearances? Jessica DeFino (me): When it comes to critiquing beauty culture, the smartest place to focus our attention is not on the outcome of beauty work, but the input: the amount of time, money, energy, effort, and head space that people — women and gender non-conforming people, especially — are conditioned to funnel into meeting an unrealistic and oppressive standard of beauty. Another appropriate focus would be public health and safety: What are the potential risks or side effects of a particular procedure? Are there adequate medical regulations around it? Has the procedure undergone long-term safety testing? Is it FDA-approved? What beauty standards is a particular product, procedure, or surgery perpetuating? What systems of oppression are those standards rooted in? (For example, anti-aging is the physical manifestation of ageism.) How do these beauty standards affect people psychologically? (For example, the pressure to meet the standard of beauty is associated with increased instances of appearance-related anxiety, depression, dysmorphia, disordered eating, obsessive behavior, and self-harm.) We know that the more celebrities opt into a particular cosmetic trend, the more the general public eventually opts into that same cosmetic trend — and the above questions are crucial when it comes to public health. All that said, I do think it’s useful to acknowledge when aesthetic treatments do not deliver the aesthetic outcomes they promise to deliver. (Not singling any one celebrity out, but in general.) Many of these procedures are marketed as anti-aging, and people get them to try to look younger in the moment or to prevent future signs of aging — it matters that they aren’t working!! Like: If an acne-fighting cream was causing acne in a lot of its users, that would be worth looking into, right? Realizing when the beauty industry is lying to us, or at least leading us astray, is a necessary step toward dismantling beauty culture, I think. Vox: This is kind of a broad question, but what do you think the stigma around plastic surgery is based in? I’m not talking about thoughtful social critiques, rather people’s immediate disgust or mockery of it. JD: Beauty functions as an ethical ideal in society. Some prominent pop culture examples: Grown adults think Anne Hathaway looks youthful at 42 because she’s a good person and Prince William went bald because he’s “problematic.” Beauty, or lack thereof, prompts a lot of (subconscious) moral judgement. Judgment of beauty is often entangled with judgment of naturalness. For example, studies show that we judge people who’ve undergone obvious cosmetic work as morally inferior — it’s associated with lying. This moral construct is evident in the way we talk about plastic surgery: When plastic surgery is subtle, we call it “good work.” When plastic surgery is obvious, we call it “bad work.” Maybe one reason this kind of judgment is coming to a head now, particularly in America, is because of the increased focus on traditional gender roles and biological destiny. Conservative ideology says women should be wives, mothers, and objects of beauty, and that these roles are natural. In the case of plastic surgery, the underlying message is that a “good woman” with “good work” conceals the labor they perform to make the entangled constructs of beauty and womanhood seem natural. A “bad woman” with “bad work” exposes the entangled constructs of beauty and womanhood as unnatural.

- “Cierra & Vanna & Ethics & Vanity”

On the success of “ageless” actresses:

Recently, I was a guest on a podcast called Preconceived. Each episode challenges a different “preconceived notion” and my episode, naturally, was about beauty standards. At one point, host Zale Mednick asked me about the apparent abundance of middle-aged actresses in Hollywood today, and if their cosmetic procedures are responsible for their success. Here’s an excerpt from our conversation: Zale: A lot of actresses have gotten work done. Jennifer Aniston — she’s always had [acting] work, is that because she subscribes to the beauty industry? Nicole Kidman is still getting roles. Is that because she had [cosmetic] work done? Would they still be getting roles if they didn’t have work done? I often feel bad when I look at some of these actresses … if they didn’t have the work done, they might not get the roles. Me: One important thing to note there is that these older women are taking control on the business side of things; a lot of them have their own production companies, they’re directing, they’re creating these roles. Is [their success] because they look young — or is it because they’re creating business opportunities and thus materially changing the circumstances of the culture that they’re working within? I went back and fact-checked myself after this conversation, and I was right. Nicole Kidman’s (54) production company created many of her recent leading roles: Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing. Jennifer Lopez (52) cast herself in Hustlers and Marry Me via her own production company. Reese Witherspoon’s (46) made Wild, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston’s (53) produced Dumplin’. Halle Berry (55) just launched a production company, too, and is acting in her own directorial debut for Netflix. It’s tempting to credit the successes of these 40- and 50-something women — a demographic that barely existed in pre-aughts Hollywood — to surgery, injectables, and/or all manner of in-office procedures. But really, the credit belongs to the ways in which the aforementioned women are structurally challenging the ageist, sexist hierarchy behind-the-scenes in Hollywood. There’s a lot to be said about how they’ve used beauty to catapult themselves into positions of power, of course, and that exploration deserves its own article. But for the purposes of this article, focusing on how “young” they look is a distraction. It obscures the deeper work of upending systemic ageism and sexism, and ascribes an outsize significance to aesthetics alone.

- “Generation Lifeless”

On the side effects of Botox:

A stable of studies show injectable neuromodulators like Botox could lead to “decreased activation of key brain emotional centers,” may “alter the way [the] brain interprets and processes other people’s emotions,” and can “flatten your affect, disconnecting you from your [own] feelings.” I would love to see more direct study of this, [but based on existing research], it does seem that neuromodulators like Botox and Xeomin or Dysport actually can affect the way we both process other people’s emotions and express our own emotions. They change the way we connect and communicate with others — even reducing our capacity to feel empathy — by freezing our muscles and eliminating our ability to make microexpressions and mirror other people’s expressions. [This seems to be supported by other research that claims Botox may work as an antidepressant.] Microexpressions and mirroring are forms of unconscious, nonverbal communication. They happen in a fraction of a second, outside of our control. This is just part of our ability to communicate with people. Everyone can recognize and mirror microexpressions, regardless of what language you’re speaking, so it’s sort of this universal language that plays an evolutionary role in connecting us — in helping us feel for others, and understand what other people are feeling, and even understand what we’re feeling ourselves.

- “Everyone Is Botoxed & No One Is Horny”

On Botox as “gender-affirming” care:

What the media is calling “Mar-A-Lago Face” is absolutely not “gender-affirming care.” Matt Gaetz is not affirming his manhood with Botox-lifted eyebrows. Laura Loomer is not affirming her womanhood with a facelift. Plastic surgery is a tool, and like any tool, it can be used for many different purposes. You can use a hammer to build a house or bash someone’s head in. You can use cosmetic procedures to expand the limits of gender (as in gender-affirming surgery) or enforce them (as in their most common uses). In the case above, cosmetic intervention is being used to signal class and power — it’s an in-your-face, on-my-face display of wealth, not a caring affirmation of gender identity.

- “Eau No”

On the different ways Botox can be used:

None of this makes medication — or makeup — inherently bad, according to the research in Breaking Awake. It makes them inherently political. Drugs, Drunk Elephant, whatever: these are tools, and as with any tools, how and why they’re used matters. “If you’re using drugs to numb yourself from pain, that’s very different than using drugs to enable yourself to experience the pain [in order] to move forward,” Moskowitz tells me. “So much of that applies to the beauty industry, too. Hormones and filler can be used to make people figure out their gender and liberate themselves, or they could be used to turn people into that 30 Rock ‘I'm a sexy baby’ thing.”

- “Drugs & Beauty Have A Lot In Common”

On the “privilege” of opting out:

Recently, someone left a question in the comment section of one of my articles: “Is the ability to resist standardized, industrialized beauty a form of privilege?” It’s a question I get fairly often, or a version of it, anyway. When adhering to the current cultural beauty ideal sometimes results in better jobs, better pay, and better treatment, who can afford to opt out? The better question, I think, is, who can afford to opt in? Western beauty culture demands a constant infusion of money, time, effort, and thought from its participants. Its products, practices, and procedures are largely inaccessible. Of course they are; standardized beauty is a class performance! The barrier to entry is its entire appeal. As such, there are more women globally who do not participate in beauty culture than women who do — women who don’t use La Mer, don’t wear lipstick, don’t get Juvéderm, don’t have brow lifts; women who don’t do these things because they don’t have access to them; women who go about their lives without industrialized beauty. Many of them are Black and Brown women. What do we say about these women when we claim that some of us “don’t have the ability to resist”? That we’re unwilling to live lives that are on par with theirs? And what does that say about the oppression of beauty culture? And what does that say about the choice to buy in instead of opt out? Who is beauty for?

- “Who Is Beauty For?”