Hey Ugly,

They say we end up with the face we deserve. When we think “ugly” (hurtful, spiteful, non-constructive) thoughts, our faces tense and harden. Similarly, when I ignore my needs, my face shows me signs of it.

While you have valid critiques of beauty culture, I’d like to see them balanced with inspiring solutions, like expanding upon this “inner beauty” – beauty in energetic and emotional form, the eternal youthfulness that no filler or lift can imitate and no wrinkle can hide. I genuinely believe this would contribute towards a greater good!

– Begin Within

Two things can’t both be true here. Either the soul shapes the body (“you get the face you deserve”) or it doesn’t (“no wrinkle can hide inner beauty”).

Join me in a little thought experiment: You acknowledge that even spiritually beautiful people shrivel and sag eventually, right? You also say “ugly” thoughts create tension (which creates wrinkles). How can we visually determine when wrinkles indicate the ordinary aging of a good-natured person, then? How do they physically differ from those of a “spiteful” person?

We can’t, and they don’t, because this isn’t how bodies and souls work.

And yet, these beliefs are as widely held as they are wrong!

Consider the public reaction to Vanity Fair’s recent up-close and, uh, pore-sonal portraits of members of the Trump administration. Comedian Lisandra Vázquez zeroed in on 28-year-old press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s fine lines, saying: “If you’re evil, you will age like milk” (99,000 likes, 65,000 shares). Images of 68-year-old chief of staff Susie Wiles provoked similar comments: “Lying is bad for your skin,” “Hate ages people horribly” and cracks about her “thin, villainous lips”.

Now consider the public reaction to a pivotal scene in 2023’s Barbie, in which a wrinkled, 91-year-old woman smiles at Barbie, who tells her she’s “beautiful”. Greta Gerwig, the director, called this “the heart of the movie”. Fans agreed. “You look at women who have lived life and think, wow, what beauty,” one Reddit commenter wrote after watching.

So what’s happening?

Our perception of a person’s physical beauty is colored by our perception of their behavior. If you look at Wiles’s wrinkles and see evil, it’s not because wrinkles signal moral failing; it’s because you think Wiles’s actions do. If an old lady smiles at you warmly and you see beauty, it’s not because wrinkles signal virtue; it’s because her warmth does. Our silly little brains collapse these ethical judgments into aesthetic ones because human beings are physical, visual creatures, desperate to make visible sense of abstract thoughts.

The false association between inner goodness and outer beauty is hard to shake for a few reasons. For starters, it’s old: the ancient Greeks used the same word, kalos, for both. In the 18th century, the concept found new life in phrenology and physiognomy – fields of pseudoscience that claimed people’s facial characteristics were manifestations of their character – which were weaponized by racists, eugenicists and Nazis to exert power over people they deemed “lesser than”.

This framework has since been discredited, but it’s still constantly reinforced in western culture – read Perfect Me: Beauty As an Ethical Ideal by Heather Widdows for more on this.

It’s also a profitable idea for cosmetic companies, which promise “inner beauty” through external and highly visible consumption, as Tressie McMillan Cottom writes in Thick & Other Essays. (In my former life as a beauty editor, I was guilty of this myself. Sorry!)

If you want an “inspiring solution”, how about completely divorcing inner and outer beauty?

I think this starts with language – molder of minds, shaper of beliefs.

Much like in ancient Greece, “beauty” serves as a catch-all term for many separate ideas today: the formal beauty of nature or art, a person’s physical appearance and the “energetic, emotional” state you reference (among others).

At least some of the above ethics/aesthetics confusion stems from using the same word to describe, say, donating a kidney to a stranger and getting a BBL with cadaver fat, right? These are different things! They demand different names!

