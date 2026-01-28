FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

Holly Kybett Smith
14h

Thank you for dissecting the eugenics and ableism hiding under that letter in such a clear and thoughtful way. I feel like a lot of people hold these beliefs without fully realising the troubling implications of them.

As a person with chronic illness that shows on my face (very pale, often puffy, dark undereyes, butterfly rash, etc) I resent the idea that anything about my morals can be extrapolated from this, or that I must "deserve" it. And I'm sure the original asker would agree that I don't, but these accidental implications still carry weight.

miche
14h

Thank you so much for writing this thoughtful response, Jessica! I personally feel like it's truly a simple concept, but has gotten SO lost and jumbled in society today. It's honestly scary knowing that people assign morality to me based on my appearance. I'm reminded of that Shel Silverstein drawing that people loveeee to post when they talk about "ugly" politicians they hate, the one where flowers are growing out of the kind person's head and the "evil" person is super fucked up looking. Anyway, thank you again for putting it so succinctly!

