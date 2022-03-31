I’m currently reading Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative by Melissa Febos (which I highly recommend for writers!) and in it, the author references this quote from British psychoanalyst D.W. Winnicott: “It is joy to be hidden and disaster not to be found.” This is exactly how I feel about beauty and exactly what I hope to get across in my work.

The performance of physical beauty is often touted as self-expression, and sometimes it is just that. More often though, I think, it’s actually ego-expression — a prop, a placeholder for identity, not an armor for protecting the self, but an armor for protecting against the self.

Don’t get me wrong! Covering up (with lipstick, with acrylic nails, with microbladed brows, with a 20-minute moisturizing face mask) can be an absolute joy.

But never uncovering is an absolute disaster.