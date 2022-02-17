Have you ever noticed how the beauty industry trends of today are often meant to fix the beauty industry “mistakes” of yesterday? The barrier repair boom is an antidote the acid exfoliation boom. Modern brow care counteracts the effects of ‘90s brow care. We’re presented with thick creams to balance the drying effect of retinol, and moisturizers to balance the dehydrating effect of hyaluronic acid…

But if the beauty industry sold us the problem, why do we trust it to sell us the solution?