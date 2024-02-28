Hello and welcome to another edition of The Don’t Buy List! It’s been a while since my last issue and I’m sorry. Over the past several months I’ve seen the best minds of my generation — artists! activists! comedians! — destroyed by skincare products (etc).

Anyway!

In this issue: Anti-aging as generational trauma! Broccoli as a beauty tool! Trump sells perfume! Chocolate syrup hair! We still need the CROWN Act! Skincare brands for reproductive justice! Accessories for lip gloss! Young divorcées! Stanley Cups! Plastic surgeons <3 Ozempic! Forgetting what skin looks like! And more!

“Toxic Beauty Standards Can Be Passed Down,” writes Alexandra D’Amour in a New York Times op-ed. Presenting evidence that adolescent children are already worried about wrinkles and riffing on my concept of the Serum Mom — beauty culture’s answer to the Almond Mom — she suggests that “it’s time for us to consider our moral obligation to minimizing damage for the next generation.” D’Amour interviewed me for the piece, but most of my comments didn’t make the final cut, so I’m sharing the interview here for Unpublishable subscribers. I told D’Amour: