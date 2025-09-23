Reading Breaking Awake: A Reporter's Search for a New Life, and a New World, Through Drugs, a just-released book by

that looks at the nation’s mental health crisis and asks why so many people need so many substances — both prescription and illicit, from SSRIs to anxiety meds to mushrooms and opiates and meth — to cope with modern life, I kept having the same thought: Drugs and beauty products have a lot in common.

What are Adderall and Airbrush Flawless Foundation, after all, if not ways of ameliorating pain?

Breaking Awake goes on to argue that substances saturate our lives not because the world is full of billions of individually-broken brains, but because a larger system — capitalism — is breaking the brains of billions. (Swap “brains” for “skin barriers” and the thesis holds.) In this framework, drugs have an individualizing, alienating effect. “We’ve effectively placed the blame for the despair modern life causes on individuals, and let those responsible for the despair — namely, our governments — completely off the hook,” the

author says. (Or, as

, “They need me to believe beauty is both achievable and individual … that it is easier to fix me than it is to fix the world.”) “Drugs today may function similarly to how organized religion functioned in Marx’s time — a necessary set of flowers to make the fact of our chains bearable,” Moskowitz continues. (Much like petal-pink lipstick, maybe??)

None of this makes medication — or makeup — inherently bad, according to the research in Breaking Awake. It makes them inherently political. Drugs, Drunk Elephant, whatever: these are tools, and as with any tools, how and why they’re used matters. “If you’re using drugs to numb yourself from pain, that’s very different than using drugs to enable yourself to experience the pain [in order] to move forward,” Moskowitz tells me. “So much of that applies to the beauty industry, too. Hormones and filler can be used to make people figure out their gender and liberate themselves, or they could be used to turn people into that 30 Rock ‘I'm a sexy baby’ thing.”

I loved Breaking Awake so much and was absolutely thrilled when Moskowitz agreed to talk to me about the similarities between the mental health crisis and beauty culture. “Drugs have become, much like beauty products, yet another way people optimize themselves for capitalism,” they agreed. “Neoliberalization usurps things like self-care and introspection and other positive things into ways of making more money or being better cogs in the machine.”

Order "Breaking Awake"

Read on for our wide-ranging conversation on trauma and gua sha; looking beyond the “chemical imbalance” theory to explore how politics, economics, and social dynamics can and do affect our brains; the wild prescription drug ads of the 1960s; the commodification of ancient rituals; the liberatory potential of both drugs and beauty; and so much more.

Jessica DeFino: The way I’ve been describing your book to people is that it’s about sort of relocating your pain, or your mental health struggles, away from strictly internal forces or identity and toward larger systems, located outside of the self. But how would you explain it to people who aren’t familiar with your work yet?

P.E. Moskowitz: To give the very short version of it: Basically, I almost died in Charlottesville and the terrorist attack there, and that was the second terrorist attack I had experienced in my life [after 9/11]. And I promptly had a mental breakdown. The book starts there. It’s not just like, Woe is me, all my trauma. It’s more about how one understands their trauma and recovers from it. I used lots of tools to do that, from various drugs, both prescription and illicit, and also things like therapy and acupuncture and all these more wellness-y kinds of things. I guess the thesis of the book is that, whether you were almost killed by a neo-Nazi, or whether you’re just depressed because life sucks under capitalism right now, that all of our pain is basically the same thing — that we’re all in the same boat, and we’re taught that we’re not in the same boat. We’re taught that we have 75 or 75,000 different micro-identities of how we categorize our pain and modalities of healing it. And really, what is at the base of it all is this atomization and isolation and desperation that comes from living under capitalism.

JD: The connections you make in the book really helped me expand my own thinking about the industry that I focus on. Reading it, I kept thinking, This applies to beauty! And this applies to beauty! So many similarities kept coming up. I mean, both drugs and beauty have long, radical histories — they were used in religious ceremonies, or were part of community building, they facilitate art and expression — and both have been sort of flattened in modern times, used less for collective connection and more for individual regulation. Conformity, control, consumerism. Also, so many companies today sell both drugs and beauty products; I think of Hims and Hers, where you can get your anxiety meds and your retinol. You mention Johnson & Johnson in the book, which was instrumental in the creation of fentanyl, and Johnson & Johnson is a huge and controversial corporation in the beauty industry, too. But I think the big thing that I took away from this book is the idea that people are drawn to both drugs and beauty products because we’re looking for ways to ameliorate our pain.

PEM: And the way they’re marketed to us. Increasingly with beauty stuff, it’s almost marketed as a drug. If you use this serum in the right way, or you do X, Y, and Z treatment — it’s even beyond self-care. It’s like, you can cure your sadness or depression. Even this idea of it being a community that can cure your isolation with or whatever, which I feel like is very much the same way we deal with [diagnoses and] prescription drugs, and particularly and how they’re marketed to us. I feel like I always have to preface my forthcoming reaction with: I’m not anti anyone being on any prescription drugs. People accuse me of that. But they’re marketed as these products — very similar to how beauty products are, or any product under capitalism — that can cure material conditions, right? It’s not a conspiracy or anything. It really helps to sell products if you make people isolated, desperate, alone, depressed, and anxious, because once you make people those things, then they’re more willing to buy supposed cures for those things, right? So I think that when you look at the way that antidepressants are marketed, for example, and you see these commercials of these sad women in a blue house with, like, the blue filter over everything, and suddenly she takes an antidepressant and everything is better. That same woman in the blue house is being marketed to for, like, retinols and whatever, as if that’s gonna make her hate her children and husband less.

JD: Let’s jump right into some of the ads that you reference in the book. Early drug ads from the 1950s and ‘60s are almost mind-blowingly clear about what they were for.