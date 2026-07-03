Clear Eyes, Pink Nips, Can't Lose

We’re back with a new episode of Mess World, a podcast collaboration between FLESH WORLD (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: A new pink tint for your nipples [0:50], the delightful fashions of the Pornhub Awards [9:00], the beauty industry’s hottest new collab: billboards x your body [28:20], red carpet publicity stunts [37:11], a bizarre Blake Lively pap walk [44:30], Clavicular’s plastic surgeon wrote a children’s book about liposuction [51:00], the battle of the smart glasses (everyone loses) [1:07:00], shit-talking QR codes [1:30:07], and “glowing down” [1:33:15]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Mother F*cker” [The Cut], “The Must-Have Lingerie According to New York City Strippers” [Interview], “The Madonna Interview” [Interview], “Dr. Miami Speaks Out After Ex-Employee Calls Him ‘Erratic,’ Claims He Encouraged Her to Get Liposuction” [People], “Jewish plastic surgeon in trouble over ‘Jewcan Sam’ video” [The Washington Post], “The Search for Mark Zuckerberg’s Mystery Stylist” [Vanity Fair], “Woman Accuses Tech of Wearing Meta Recording Glasses During Her Brazilian Wax” [VICE], “Will We Ever Burn Out On Beauty?” [Vogue Business], our guest appearance on the Too Niche? podcast

Also: We’re on YouTube now, for those who prefer to watch their podcasts!

About the podcast: Mess World is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind FLESH WORLD, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Mess World theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.