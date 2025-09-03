Two things! First:and I have officially launched . Our book for September is Thick & Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom — a collection I’ve referenced no less than 11 times in this newsletter over the years. (Favorite quotes include “‘I like what I like’ is always a capitalist lie” and “Beauty isn't actually what you look like; beauty is the preferences that reproduce the existing social order.”) You can sign up to read along with us here. We’ll be sending out discussion questions in the chat every week and hosting a group discussion on Zoom on September 29! More details in our inaugural post:
Second: We’re hosting alaunch party / FLESH WORLD relaunch party next week in NYC! Come hang at St. Dymphna’s on Wednesday, Sept 10 — featuring actually good goodie bags, very limited merch, and readings of unhinged fashion and beauty essays from us and some of our favorite writers: of , of , of That’s Marvelous!, comedian Ena Da, and of .
This is a ticketed event and I’ll send out the all-access link to everyone later this week — but paid subscribers can get early access here, below the paywall 👇