The Cult of Skincare
New podcast episode!
The skincare industry hinges on the idea that you, as you are — an amalgam of oil and dead skin cells, bacteria and blemishes, wrinkles, pimples, and other basic human features — are inherently bad, and only through the power of products can you be made good.
Its most popular offerings promise aesthetic immortality.
It’s fueled by fear: fear of aging, fear of ugliness, fear of the sun, fear of toxins, fear of not being accepted.
…Doesn’t that all sound a little cult-y?
If you answered yes, you’ll probably enjoy my guest appearance on the Sounds Like A Cult podcast! This week I joined hosts Amanda Montell and Isabela Medina-Maté to discuss some of the more cult-like characteristics of the skincare “community” (as Montell points out in the episode, the end goals of Scientology and skincare are one and the same: going clear). Listen for my thoughts on retinoids, The Ordinary, and how modern skincare acts as a stand-in for spirituality.
P.S. The strongest evidence that the skincare industry is indeed an all-but-inescapable cult? The fact that this podcast episode is sponsored by… skincare brands. Lol.
So excited about this! I have been listening to, and laughing with, that podcast for awhile. Yay! (And I am also increasingly convinced that there are soooooo many things in today’s culture that are a little but culty.)