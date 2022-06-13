Artificial intelligence had a big, bizarre weekend. A Google engineer told the Washington Post he believes one of the company’s AI chatbots is sentient, and Twitter users discovered DALL-E, “an AI model that generates images from any prompt you give.” While I cannot entertain the possibility of the former for fear that my head will explode, I can (and did) entertain myself with the latter for hours!

For the uninitiated, DALL-E was trained to convert text into images using “unfiltered data from the Internet” — meaning you can input any word or phrase you like, and the DALL-E generator will virtually visualize it for you. (Ex: “nosferatu in rupaul’s drag race”; “james corden mugshot”.) I simply had to see what the program would make of beauty product propaganda, so I pulled a bunch of phrases from marketing emails I received this weekend and ran them through DALL-E.

Here’s how AI interprets PR BS:

1. “a much needed boost of hydration to the skin”

2. “a multi-benefit skincare treatment that celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow swear by”

3. “pro-aging philosophy”

4. “constricts muscles so much that the wrinkles disappear”

5. “ a second skin jell”

6. “like a drink for your cheeks”

7. “The Fire and Ice Facial”

8. “shrink the look of pores”

9. “the Savior to Your Skin”

10. “body cosmetic procedures are both a science and an art”

11. “exciting new vegan Collagen lip launches”

12. “ Secure Attachment Comfort Serum sheds light on the psychological theory of attachment”

(Like… can you believe this is in reference to SERUM??!? AI can’t!)

And finally, a dreamy reimagining of dry shampoo marketing copy…

13. “weightless yet full of beautiful volume”