I used to be a Kardashian sister. I used to be all of them, actually. In the summer of 2015, newly-hired as an editor for the short-lived Kardashian Jenner Official Apps, I assumed the identities of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. I created their content, parroted their speech patterns, textualized their valley-speak vocal fry. I learned how to contour, bought a Kylie Lip Kit — no freebies for fake sisters! — and dissolved into a simulation of the the Calabasas-bred billionaires.

More than a decade later, it seems the whole world has been similarly reconstructed in the Kardashians’ image: our direct-to-camera TikToks echo Keeping Up with the Kardashians-style confessionals; our lips, tits, and asses expand and contract in accordance with theirs. In the recently released, exhaustively researched book Dekonstructing the Kardashians: A New Media Manifesto, writer and psychotherapist mj corey — known to tens of thousands as @kardashian_kolloquium — argues that the family functions as a psychoanalytic mirror for society. Using postmodern theorists like Baudrillard, Boorstin, and McLuhan, she asks: Why are they like this? Why are we like this? And what does our enmeshment say about media and meaning in the Internet age?

For Interview Magazine, I met up with Corey at the SKIMS store in New York City to talk about Kim as a messianic figure, Kylie as a Foucauldian manifestation, and the Kardashians as a vessel for collective catharsis.

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THURSDAY, 10:03 AM, APRIL 30, 2026 THE SKIMS NYC FLAGSHIP STORE

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JESSICA DEFINO: Thank you for meeting me here. Have you been to the store before?

MJ COREY: No, I don’t own a piece of SKIMS.

DEFINO: It’s my first time too. It’s got a smell to it. Like a very Kardashian…

COREY: Full sensory experience, yeah. This store is actually exactly what I imagined—statues, mannequins, disembodied body parts.

DEFINO: It’s very reminiscent of an assembly line, like the making of the mannequin form.

COREY: …And [a statue] of Kim’s butt. I actually wrote about this, I described Kim’s butt as her Mickey Mouse ears.

DEFINO: I was blown away by that comparison. The softness, the roundness, no hard angles. You quote a Disney associate as saying, “Circles never cause anybody trouble,” but people have “bad experiences with sharp points.”

COREY: The maternal, the fertility. Neal Gabler was kind of a god to me during the writing of the book. I loved his work [on Mickey Mouse], so that was really revelatory.

DEFINO: In the book, you argue that the Kardashians have become American icons on the scale of Disney, Las Vegas, and WWE. Why is this relevant now when—in the iconic words of Kourtney— “there’s people that are dying”?

COREY: I think the book is coming at an even better time than I could have imagined because the Kardashians are embedded in the establishment now, and we have a little bit more distance to look at them critically. That’s always been my whole thing, I want to analyze the Kardashians with the closest approximation of hindsight.

DEFINO: Yeah. It feels like the hype around them is waning, but they’re still almost omnipresent.

COREY: Their centrality is fracturing because media itself is fracturing. They were so dominant during the Instagram era, it felt like they were everywhere. I think we’re going to feel their influence in more embedded ways now, in subtextual and subliminal ways.

DEFINO: The subtitle of your book is “A New Media Manifesto,” and you say their ascent is inextricable from the ascent of new forms of media, like Instagram. How have they been able to dominate these platforms?

COREY: The Kardashians, because there are so many of them and they’re so archetypal, are able to be in a lot of different places all at once. In addition to that, Kim has made herself this amalgamation of different women, historical moments, and cultural tensions. And that’s why I do think they’ll find ways to overcome whatever changes happen in media, from TikTok to AI. And because they’re hanging out with the technocrats. They’re so good at getting onto new mediums and embracing change, which is also quite Disney-esque. Walt Disney was in cinema and then, unlike a lot of other people that were in the movies, he was unafraid of the advent of TV. They have those sensibilities that other great American icons have. I’ve looked at the patterns in my research for the book, and we can see that what the Kardashians embrace and anticipate, that it might be what’s next. … The whole thing about the Kardashians — the resistance they’ve kind of induced in people — is that it doesn’t feel consensual. You absorb information about them whether you want to or not.

DEFINO: The book references a lot of existing theory, some of which has been around for almost 100 years. Walter Benjamin’s work on aura and replication, Marshall McLuhan and “the medium is the message.” Your point is that the Kardashians embody, and essentially prove, these theories. So could this have happened with other people?

COREY: That’s why I’m such a fangirl for the theorists. It’s amazing to me how prophetic they were. They were writing at times when media was changing, and they were fascinated with it, and they were thinking a lot about the implications of it and anticipating the impact, and it’s come true. The Kardashians, I think, are natural outcomes of those legacies. But I don’t see anyone else doing it quite the way the Kardashians have. It required the embodiment of everything that those guys anticipated to evoke this feeling of them being everywhere all at once through the 2010s.

“The medium is the message” really is the best way to look at the Kardashians, because they made their bodies the mediums. And when they hit the scene, they actually were doing a lot of sex work and sexuality appropriations, like Playboy and Girls Gone Wild. They had an adult entertainer babysitting the Jenner sisters. That kind of thing. And then, as the culture kind of shifted to identity politics and concerns around racial appropriation, that’s when it started to really kick up. Kim was with Kanye, they were producing a lot of imagery, they were changing their bodies in even more caricatured ways. Then in the 2020s, at a time when class consciousness was at an all time high, Kim says, “People don’t want to work anymore” and they’re engaging in even more conspicuous consumption and leaning into the Marie Antoinette comparisons. They kind of do whatever reflects the moment.

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Buy 'Dekonstructing The Kardashians'

After you’ve read the full published interview over at Interview, come back for seconds! Behind the paywall are the questions and answers that didn’t make the final cut — about Kourtney as a proto-MAHA mama, the racial implications of Kim’s (alleged) rhinoplasties, Corey’s writing and research methods, and so much more.