FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

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LouiseMcK's avatar
LouiseMcK
4d

Thank you for this, it’s come at an opportune moment. As a middle-aged perimenopausal woman I’m suddenly feeling strangely vulnerable again to the messages of the beauty industry (having not really cared about it for decades, probably since I was a teenager) that I *should* be doing various things to my skin - injectables, various painful looking treatments, retinoids at the very least, and so on. To be honest, I’ve been seriously considering retinoids, despite knowing that my very sensitive skin will absolutely hate them. Your article has given me pause for further thought, for which I’m very grateful.

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ECM's avatar
ECM
4d

Thanks so much for this. I sometimes feel like Don Quixote fighting against the windmills. Just last week, I drew all the skins layers for my 12 year old to explain to her why she definitely does not need nor should spend money on exfoliating face masks. Since her friends do I am not sure I will prevail. Unfortunately her English is not good enough for her to read your articles herself. Might give more more credibility.

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