Admit it: Ever since the first grainy glob of St. Ives Apricot Scrub touched down on your pre-pubescent cheek, you’ve devoted your life to destroying your dead skin cells. And why wouldn’t you? Dead skin is the culprit behind all skincare concerns: dullness, dryness, flakiness, clogged pores, pimples… Right?

Well, not to cause your well-exfoliated head to explode or anything, but everything you think you know about dead skin cells is wrong. These little guys play an important role in the skin’s barrier — maybe the most important role — and when they’re scrubbed, sloughed, or acid-burned into oblivion, the overall health of the skin suffers.

In other words: Dead skin cells are actually a good thing, and you could probably use more of ‘em.

To understand what makes dead skin cells (or, in scientific terms, corneocytes) so essential, you need to understand the life cycle of a skin cell. Cells proliferate at a rate of about 40,000 per day. “New skin cells originate in the basal layer of the skin,” Dr. Ronald Moy, board-certified dermatologist and former president American Academy of Dermatology, once told me in an interview for HelloGiggles. As they’re created, they push older cells closer to the top layer of the skin (also known as the stratum corneum). “It takes 28 days for a single skin cell to go through from creation at the basal layer to the top of the skin, when it is dead skin cell,” Dr. Moy explained. “The role of mature dead skin cells is to protect the skin and keep it from drying out.”

Ahem. Repeat that? “Yes, dead skin cells do help the skin retain moisture.”

Skin cells shape-shift into bigger, flatter cells as they mature into corneocytes, giving them more surface space to hold onto moisture. Corneocytes specifically store a substance known as Natural Moisturizing Factor, or NMF.

NMF is made up of humectants, which are molecules that draw moisture out of the atmosphere and into your skin cells. The bigger-slash-older a skin cell is, the more NMF and atmospheric moisture it can hold. Conversely, the smaller-slash-younger a skin cell is, the less NMF and atmospheric moisture it can hold.

Besides pulling moisture in from the outside, dead skin cells also serve to keep moisture locked inside. Corneocytes, as part of the stratum corneum, prevent water from escaping from the inner layers of your skin via TransEpidermal Water Loss — or TEWL, as the pros call it.

“Yes, dead skin cells do help the skin retain moisture.”

Basically, buffing away dead skin cells before they’ve had a chance to live out their hydrated, dewy destiny could cause some serious skin issues.

Here’s where you may be thinking, What about all those articles I’ve read and TikToks I’ve watched that say eliminating dull, dead skin cells reveals the fresh, radiant cells hiding underneath? That’s not entirely false — but it’s not entirely true, either.

Those “fresh, radiant cells”? They’re not ready to be on the surface. They’re not ready to be exposed to UV light, they’re not ready to brave your daily cleanser-toner-serum-oil regimen, and they’re especially not ready to hold onto moisture. Exposing them may make you look glow-y in the moment, but can ultimately lead to drier, flakier skin — which may prompt you to keep exfoliating, exacerbating the problem. “This is why over-exfoliation can cause severe dryness, leading to irritation, redness, and even eczema,” Dr. Moy said. And in fact, conditions characterized by dry, flaky skin (dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis) have been linked to a lack of NMF — and a lack of dead skin cells that can hold adequate amounts of NMF.

In layman’s terms: Your skin isn’t dry and dull because it has too many dead skin cells. It’s dry and dull because it doesn’t have enough dead skin cells.

Sadly, we can’t hold onto our precious corneocytes forever. When a skin cell’s 28-day cycle has run its course, they shed naturally, at a rate of about 30,000 to 40,000 a day. In this way, self-exfoliation — also known as desquamation — is happening all the time, no external scrubbing or sloughing necessary.

So... how did the skincare community get duped into decimating dead skin cells on the daily in the first place?

Your skin isn’t dry and dull because it has too many dead skin cells. It’s dry and dull because it doesn’t have enough dead skin cells.

It’s complicated. Desquamation can only take place when the skin is functioning optimally; and thanks to things like increased UV and pollution exposure, lack of sleep, inadequate nutrition, and harsh skincare routines, the skin is rarely functioning optimally. Plus, as we age, circulation and cellular turnover naturally slow. All of the above can lead to an overabundance of dead skin cells; so every so often, sure, it’s nice to give your skin a subtle boost in the form of gentle exfoliation.

Dr. Moy suggested exfoliating once or twice a week at most. (I personally do it more like once a month, via a DIY face mask of yogurt [the best probiotic lactic acid product on the market!] or Mānuka honey [full of enzymes that facilitate desquamation] or both, which is less of an “all natural” thing than a “I refuse to spend money on mass-produced skincare products I don’t need when I already have this stuff in my fridge” thing.)

However and whenever you exfoliate next, consider starting with a moment of silence for all the dead skin cells you’ve sloughed and lost before. They were gone too soon, and too good for this world. They’re no longer on your face, but forever in your heart. RIP.

A version of this article originally appeared on HelloGiggles.