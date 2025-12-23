When CNN Style asked me to define beauty in 2025, one word came to mind: dog. I’m honored to have my analysis of the canine cosmetics industry included in its retrospective of the year (which also includes a piece on appearance inflation from Sable Yong and one about pubes from Alex Peters). An excerpt is below, and you can read the full thing here.

Photo Illustration by Tiffany Baker/CNN. Biche; Skims; Robbie Goodall/Sean Gladwell/Moment/Getty Images

In 2025, with every inch of the human body commodified at last — see: “holecare” — the beauty industry set its sights on the nonhuman. Introducing: canine cosmetics, the break-out category of the year!

Lil Luv Dog, co-founded by the former COO of Kim Kardashian West Brands and backed by $1 million in venture capital, launched in August with $36, EWG-verified dry shampoo (“so your dog doesn’t smell… like dog”). Welltayl followed in October; its Skin + Coat Care Kit, $98, can “cleanse, hydrate and protect without disrupting the skin barrier.” Ex-beauty editor Alexandra Pauly will debut her “beauty for the beast” line, Biche, next month. The fur oil features a “signature fragrance” for “humans to smell and enjoy,” Pauly tells CNN.

And humans do seem to enjoy this. Morgan Stanley estimates the pet grooming industry will grow over 7% annually through 2030, potentially outpacing the growth of beauty products for people (5% annually through 2030, according to McKinsey & Company). Allure readers even asked for more “pet beauty content” in a 2025 survey.

But why?

I’d blame anthropomorphization, for starters. As more people opt out of parenthood, dogs are the new kids. Consider scented coat conditioner the “baby sheet mask” of fur babies.

Evolutionarily speaking, people also see themselves in their pups. Both species communicate through facial expressions, and dogs have developed new facial muscles over time — brow-furrowers, mainly — to better mimic their masters. (I pray Botox for bulldogs isn’t on the horizon.) Maybe this explains why Lil Luv Dog and Biche market their wares as “self-care for dogs,” despite the dog doing none of the care. The “self” is the owner; the person is sublimated into the pooch; the beauty industry has made you its bitch (uh, Biche).

Here’s my personal pet theory:

