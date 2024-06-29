Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST.

Republican women are making themselves over to appeal to current U.S. presidential candidate, convicted felon, and former beauty pageant owner Donald Trump.

The second-fastest growing population at needle exchange programs after steroid users — who now outnumber heroin and crack users, per the Guardian — are allegedly people injecting themselves with illegal Botox and filler.

Anti-aging enthusiasts Bryan Johnson and Kim Kardashian gathered for a “Don’t Die Dinner.”

Also: Joe Biden tightlines! Goop mascara! Tradwife beauty influencers! Love Island beauty standards! Hair relaxers linked to cancer! Medical ethics! “The Swan”! The butthole beauty category continues! Bum Bum Cream! BBL regret! Don’t cry over dissolved filler! Social media linked to an increase in cosmetic surgery! And more!

A mid-century ad for Perma-Strate

RELAXER REPORT: Hair relaxers have “been linked to reproductive disorders and cancers,” Linda Villarosa reports for the New York Times. “Why are they still being marketed so aggressively to Black women?” She continues: