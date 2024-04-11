Hello and welcome to another edition of The Don’t Buy List! You know that feeling when you’re hyper-fixating on your uneven skin tone or hyper-consuming your way to an unstable sense of self and you’re like, I wish I could get an exploited gig worker involved in this somehow? Now you can: the Sephora Savings Event is on DoorDash!

girlzzzclub A post shared by @girlzzzclub

It’s like Virginia Woolf once said: “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not [DoorDashed Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner] well.”

Anyway!

I’m speaking at HowTheLightGetsIn — the world’s largest philosophy festival — at the end of May. The event is in Wales (Hay-on-Wye) from May 24 - May 27, so if you’re in the UK or somewhere nearby, I’d love to see you there. I’ll be part of a panel on the politics of beauty and another on identity, and also giving a solo talk on “the beauty industry’s cost to humanity and society.” Other speakers include Slavoj Žižek, Peter Singer, Yasmin Benoit, Martha Fiennes and so many more. The full program was just released and it looks incredible! Get your tickets here.

And onto the links…

In this issue: Fake teeth will be the downfall of cinema! That, or Margot Robbie! Academia is not exempt from beauty culture! J.Lo Beauty ruined J.Lo’s brand! Coquette cowgirl! The Pretty Tax! Does being fat make you look younger? Lips are shrinking — but filler use is not! Boyfriend blush! Baldness breakdowns! Butthole beauty! & more!