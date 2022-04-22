It’s Earth Day. Here’s how I feel about that. In lieu of a newsletter, I present: a poem comprised of copy-and-pasted subject lines and sentences, each pulled from a different email I received this week, Earth Week, April 18 - 22, 2022 — sent by news outlets, by beauty brands, by PR reps angling for press coverage. A snapshot of the times.

DISAPPEARING SOON

Happy Friday and happy Earth Day!

Are you working on any product round-ups?

Scientists warn that humanity has only a handful of years left to prevent irreversible and catastrophic damage from climate change and

EARTH DAY BEAUTY

might be the answer to help drought-stricken countries.

There is no better time to swap out the lip balm you’re currently using

and

Unearth the Beauty Within

lipsticks with eco-friendly tubes.

Biden has found fresh ways to boost domestic fossil fuel production by loosening some environmental restrictions

so an

environmental platform was co-founded by Cara Delevingne

and

YSL Beauty has joined the ranks

of

7 brands helping us consume more consciously.

We mostly consume

Sustainable CBD

POLO EARTH EAU DE TOILETTE

8 for $38 panties

superfood ingredients

gemstone crystals

botanical retinols

free tote bags

and

lightweight Eco Pouches.

Our mascara tube is 100% ocean plastic

(unlike metal or glass, plastic degrades with every life cycle and cannot be infinitely recycled).

Our hair and body care products are packaged in the fully recyclable BeautyCarton

(when recycling facilities are at capacity, they turn away materials to be treated in landfills or incinerators).

In 2021, the U.S. saw 20 climate disasters

that cost more than $140 billion and caused the deaths of 724 people

—megadrought, intense heatwaves and wildfires, and "record-breaking" floods.

The world is still on a disastrous path.

To support the climate revolution,

Recycle Your Beauty Blender

and

take up to 25 percent off on a number of buzzy skincare kits

during our

24-hour Flash Sale.

Last Chance to Shop!

HURRY

