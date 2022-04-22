DISAPPEARING SOON
A poem.
It’s Earth Day. Here’s how I feel about that. In lieu of a newsletter, I present: a poem comprised of copy-and-pasted subject lines and sentences, each pulled from a different email I received this week, Earth Week, April 18 - 22, 2022 — sent by news outlets, by beauty brands, by PR reps angling for press coverage. A snapshot of the times.
DISAPPEARING SOON
Happy Friday and happy Earth Day!
Are you working on any product round-ups?
Scientists warn that humanity has only a handful of years left to prevent irreversible and catastrophic damage from climate change and
EARTH DAY BEAUTY
might be the answer to help drought-stricken countries.
There is no better time to swap out the lip balm you’re currently using
and
Unearth the Beauty Within
lipsticks with eco-friendly tubes.
Biden has found fresh ways to boost domestic fossil fuel production by loosening some environmental restrictions
so an
environmental platform was co-founded by Cara Delevingne
and
YSL Beauty has joined the ranks
of
7 brands helping us consume more consciously.
We mostly consume
Sustainable CBD
POLO EARTH EAU DE TOILETTE
8 for $38 panties
superfood ingredients
gemstone crystals
botanical retinols
free tote bags
and
lightweight Eco Pouches.
Our mascara tube is 100% ocean plastic
(unlike metal or glass, plastic degrades with every life cycle and cannot be infinitely recycled).
Our hair and body care products are packaged in the fully recyclable BeautyCarton
(when recycling facilities are at capacity, they turn away materials to be treated in landfills or incinerators).
In 2021, the U.S. saw 20 climate disasters
that cost more than $140 billion and caused the deaths of 724 people
—megadrought, intense heatwaves and wildfires, and "record-breaking" floods.
The world is still on a disastrous path.
To support the climate revolution,
Recycle Your Beauty Blender
and
take up to 25 percent off on a number of buzzy skincare kits
during our
24-hour Flash Sale.
Last Chance to Shop!
HURRY
DISAPPEARING SOON
product
product
Product
product
product
product
product
Poems made from headlines and articles you received as emails are my absolute favorite of your content. I would be happy if you sent us one from your inbox roundup every week.
OUCH. This is brilliant, Jessica! Such a creative and fun way to craft a poem!
I'd like to run out and hug a tree right now. I just hope it doesn't smack me in the face with a branch for being such an asshole to the Earth.