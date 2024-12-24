Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! To start, single-sentence summaries of the month’s biggest beauty culture stories:

On the topic of tallow, I spoke to Vogue Business for “The carnivore is back. Are vegan brands out?”And I’m on a new episode of the Never Post podcast, talking about “the capitalistic excess of self-care online.” Listen here.

Anyway! Onto the links.

IN THIS ISSUE: Beauty filter bans! Phthalates in fragrance! Dove x Crumbl Cookies! Blush is not a virtue! Matt Gaetz’s Botox is “not gender-affirming care”! Nike lipstick as an apologetic for women in sports! Fluids on film! What does it mean to be “botched”? Rejection! The Bluest Eye! Mocha Mousse! Bootyhole Brown! & more!