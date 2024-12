Some people are hot and we dehumanize them (celebratory).

On the public’s lust for Luigi Mangione:

Or: Some men don’t want living women but static objects, dolls, playthings, pets. (What is “your body, my choice” if not something to tell a toy, or an ant under a magnifying glass?)

Some people are hot and we dehumanize them (derogatory).

On women defending Sydney Sweeney against body-shamers by saying she doesn’t deserve it because she is, in fact, hot: Bleak.

On Cardi B claiming she’s “a perfect 10” because she never has an “odor even when it’s that time of the month”:

Cleanliness is often aesthetic shorthand for goodness. (See also: Olfactory ethics.)