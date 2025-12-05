Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! Last week I received a press release from fragrance brand MAISON d’ETTO offering me a sample of its latest scent and proclaiming, “All MAISON d’ETTO fragrances are gender neutral and are inspired by horses.” An incredible statement. I couldn’t resist. I got the sample yesterday. Does not smell like horses.

Anyway! Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: 2016 beauty! RFK Jr. (allegedly) takes testosterone! The FDA <3s asbestos! No more mascara! Salmon skin! Rhode pimple patches! Rick Owens toothpaste! Bleph scars are the new cut crease! Pantone’s color of the year is white! TikTokers are measuring their skulls! Blood purification rituals! No-fragrance fragrance! and more!

We’re nearing “the 10-year anniversary of 2016” — a phrase that makes me laugh every time I hear it — so I joined The New Garde with Alyssa Vingan podcast for an episode about 2016 beauty. We cover King Kylie, YouTube creators, contouring, the skincare-as-self-care boom, Alicia Keys’ no makeup moment, James Charles’ CoverBoy campaign, and, of course, Trump, the beauty pageant President. I also calculated some statistics using data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for the ep: Since 2016…

Botox use has increased 40% (from 7,056,255 injections/year to 9,883,711 injections/year)

Filler use has increased 131% (from 2,300,000 injections/year to to 4,500,000 injections/year)

Minimally invasive procedures have increased 423% (from 5,400,000 procedures/year to 28,243,407 procedures/year)

And while talking to Alyssa, I came to the realization that bleph scars are the new cut crease! Listen here.

I have much to say about how disgraced political reporter Olivia Nuzzi is aesthetically positioning herself as the MAGA movement’s Marilyn Monroe, but until then, here’s an interesting tidbit about Nuzzi’s mid-election affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as reported by Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, of Telos News: “Kennedy explained [to Nuzzi] how the testosterone he takes had transformed his body.” Seems like T for me but not for thee is the motto of every Republican man working to enact anti-trans legislation right now.

RFK Jr.’s FDA just withdrew a 2024 proposal that would have required cosmetic companies to test for asbestos in products made with talc.

:

Asbestos, a carcinogen linked to mesothelioma and lung cancers, is naturally present in talc, which is used in hundreds of makeup products, from eye shadow to bronzer to lipstick. Asbestos has even been found in children’s makeup kits, discovered only because of tests commissioned by advocacy groups. The proposed rule, as part of 2023’s Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) … would have established an important and logical safeguard: Helping ensure makeup with talc is safe before it hits the shelves.

The FDA claims it’s withdrawing the proposal “on the basis of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) priorities” and “to reconsider best means of addressing the issues.” Public health advocates say the rollback is “horrific.” Allure says it’s no big deal because 1) testing was never mandatory to begin with and 2) testing isn’t standardized and can result in “false positives that could lead to recalls and lawsuits as well as increased testing costs” for cosmetic manufacturers. (And we wouldn’t want public health to affect corporate profits.) I doubt we’ll see a new-and-improved asbestos testing proposal anytime soon, but I’d love to be proven wrong.

An assortment of absurd beauty launches lately:

Are there any Brazil-based readers out there? I was profiled in ELLE Brazil’s new beauty issue as “one of the most feared voices in the field” and would love to get my hands on a copy :)

“Divesting from beauty is not an easy task, but investing and participating in beauty culture is not the easier option,” writes Halima Jabril in “My year of divesting from beauty culture” for Dazed. “Bending yourself out of shape to follow constantly shifting beauty trends and standards dictated by racism, patriarchy and consumer culture is hard.” Love this take.

Pantone’s color of the year for 2026 is… white. (A shade called “Cloud Dancer,” specifically.) Tone-deafness aside — white is an eyebrow-raising choice, to say the least, in a political era defined by white nationalism — maybe 2026 will be the year the elite re-adopt the white-powdered faces and wigs of the 17th century? (Mar-a-Lago face is the contemporary equivalent of powdered wigs anyway.) More likely manifestations of Pantone’s trend include white-blonde hair (think Targaryen) and continued struggles for Black-owned beauty brands.

Our nation’s embrace of Nazi-adjacent beauty ideals goes beyond MAGA. The Cut reports that TikTok users are employing the “33 33 33 face filter” to slice their skulls into thirds; those “diagnosed” with a “long midface” can then seek out tutorials on how to “balance” their features.

The trend stems from last year’s facial harmonization trend, which stems from eugenics and physiognomy, a branch of pseudoscience that helped legitimize the racial hierarchies used to justify colonialism, slavery, and the Holocaust. The “33 33 33” filter is also related to the art world’s “rule of thirds” — I concept I wrote more about here:

The beauty industry tends to frame women as the particular object of the artwork — a canvas for expression, clay to be sculpted. Plastic surgeons like Dr. Rajagopal even rely on the “rule of thirds,” a concept initially introduced in the late 1700s to guide the harmonic composition of paintings, to “create the best possible balance for each patient.” Dr. Rajagopal describes “assessing the front view” of her patient’s faces and “evaluating the upper, mid, and lower face to determine if any areas like the chin, jaw, or cheeks need attention.” Should a particular third or feature stand out, “it means the balance has been disrupted,” she said. “In those cases, I feel I haven’t done my job, as true facial harmony should be subtle and seamless, enhancing the face without drawing attention to individual features.” This is not how the rule of thirds is meant to work. In the art world, the technique is “a way to draw your viewer in and keep them engaged,” says Jonquil O’Reilly, an Old Master Paintings expert at Christie’s. Harmony isn’t “necessarily about symmetry,” she continues. “You can create ‘balance’ in different ways, through negative space, for example.” The end goal isn’t seamlessness, but tension and interest. It follows that facial balancing is less about harmony than homogeneity; the mass-production of blank canvases more than masterworks.

Miss Norway wore a salmon costume on stage at the Miss Universe pageant last month.

Miss Universe

As far as salmon-as-a-beauty-icon goes, this ranks far above salmon sperm facials and just below eating salmon (an excellent source of skin barrier-supporting Omega-3s).

This week I came across a July 2025 study from Nature Communications. It found that the skin microbiomes of the “remote indigenous Yanomami community” boast a “complex microbial ecosystem comprising 115 previously unreported bacterial genomes.” Researchers believe that “diverse, environmentally enriched microbiota may confer skin benefits that are overlooked in current models of healthy skin” and that “industrialization [is] likely a pivotal factor” in the Western population’s relative lack of skin-supportive microbes.

Protein bar brand David is either teasing or parodying under-eye patches:

@davidprotein David on Instagram: "Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s David…

Makes sense. The skincare industry’s obsession with collagen was the original protein craze!

And Hailey Bieber is teasing Rhode pimple patches on TikTok:

There’s something cybernetic about this — the “R”-branded circle is somewhat reminiscent of an on/off button, or maybe a location tracker? Perfect for the self-surveilling mirror world’s favorite beauty brand!

The new Rick Owens x Selahatin collaboration includes a toothbrush, whitening toothpaste, mouthwash, and an “Eau d’Extrait Oral” (mouth perfume) with notes of vanilla and juniper. “Rick urged: ‘Go harder. I smoke cigarettes, drink coffee, and gin — I need something stronger,’” Selahatin founder Kristoffer Vural told Highsnobiety of the formulation process. “So while I was developing the aroma, I picked up smoking, started to drink coffee and gin.” The resulting set represents “ritual stripped to essence, elevated to devotion,” says the Selahatin site. Oral care as religious experience; juniper turned to gin and back again, a cleansing sacrament to absolve the sins of the cigs.

Also, blood purification rituals are trending. Very normal and cool.

Add this to the “body-making has supplanted home-making as the primary site of socially acceptable/enforced gendered labor for women” canon:

@purnimamoktan Purnima Tamang on Instagram: "Still can’t believe he actually g…

The subject is given a (blind) choice between an engagement ring and a Dyson Airwrap; she picks the Dyson; she’s overwhelmed with joy. (The line “I always wanted a Dyson, but life had other plans” is taking me out.)

More recommended reading:

Finally, I’ll leave you with this:

For cats too!

You’re Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look,

Jessica