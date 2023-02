Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of The Don’t Buy List! I’m working my way through What To Miss When: Poems by Leigh Stein this week. In “Let’s Beauty Together,” the poet pretty much sums up my entire body of work in nine perfect words:

I’m exfoliating

until someone asks me

what’s really wrong.

Yup. Yes. But also: May I suggest askin…