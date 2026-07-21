You're Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look
Put it on a bumper sticker.
Many months ago, I ordered too many party favors for the FLESH WORLD relaunch + the LA The Hole Debate. My mistake = your merch.
Now available…
The “YOU’RE GONNA DIE SOMEDAY NO MATTER HOW YOUNG YOU LOOK” Bumper Sticker, $7 — a nod to my newsletter sign-off.
The “YOU LOOK BAD” mirror cling, $7 — an answer (antidote?) to Glossier’s beloved You Look Good mirror decals.
The “GET OFF MY HOLE!” Bumper Sticker, $7 — a message to the burgeoning butthole beauty category (and your fellow drivers).
The “HONK IF YOU <3 YOUR HOLE” Bumper Sticker, $7 — ditto.
More details here.
For now, shipping is only available in the United States. If you’re outside of the US and want to order, please email me or leave a comment below; I’ll try to work out an international shipping option if there’s enough demand!
Finally, a disclaimer: It’s taken me nearly a year to make these available for purchase because 1) I famously hate beauty merch and 2) I hate being a hypocrite. But some of these extra favors have been sitting in my closet for 10+ months now; it’d be less wasteful to sell them to people who will actually love and use them. Quantities are limited and won’t be restocked! Enjoy.
the temptation to plaster these all over my nearest med spa would be too high
One more for the internationals!