I turn 35 today. In lieu of a newsletter, I present: a poem comprised of copy-and-pasted subject lines and sentence fragments, each pulled from a different email I received this month — sent by beauty brands, by PR reps, by news outlets, by newsletters, by colleagues. A snapshot of the times. (You can read my previous “inbox poems” here, here, here, here, here, and here.)
FREE BIRTHDAY GIFT FROM SEPHORA
Something like ten years ago
You were
Age 25 — When The Root of Skin Aging Starts!
Since then, the journey has
brought
aromatic flowers
sun exposure
marriage and divorce
oceans of
exquisite
pain.
a new love,
strange and sublime.
bare skin
thicker bones
sexual desire, moral education, social mobility, death, mourning, gossip, betrayal, and art.
In short,
the meaning of being.
But
living also
means
allowing gravity to pull everything south at an accelerated rate
thinning lips
thinning hair
unwanted wrinkles, drooping, swelling, hollowness, hyperpigmentation and sagging
is it worth it?
This board-certified plastic surgeon says
No.
A Free Birthday Gift From Sephora:
the most advanced anti-aging and preventative formulas on the market.
Anti-Aging Serum
Anti-Aging Oil
Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer
NEW Cooling Metal Tip Anti-Aging Eye Cream
MicroCurrent technology
Microneedling
LED light
lasers
chemical peels.
This is the point of
you
now.
Botox is no longer taboo
Botox is a tool to help areas like the forehead, glabella (between the eyebrows), and crow's feet.
Connect to your purpose:
reverse fine lines
freeze time
Fight!
Invest In Your Neck!
(As we age, the fibers acting as the glue that hold our dermal layers together starts to loosen.
The neck develops more wrinkles - these can be up to 5x deeper than on the face.)
And the thing is?
You Need To
slice
off
your
skin.
a Six-Figure Facelift
involves going under the superficial muscular aponeurotic system to vertically lift the tissues to the desired position
For An Ageless Effect.
Of course, there is
another way to
remain
ageless, to
Defy middle-age clichés.
God in Heaven
has obtained certification in Anti-Aging technology:
become an
Instant Angel.
Long Marvelous Dying—
perhaps an unconventional birthday present for a woman in her thirties.
is it worth it?
If your skin has lost its youthful glow,
This board-certified plastic surgeon says
Yes!
Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the doing - and undoing - you do for us, but mostly thank you for being your unique self.
Is this poem absolutely brilliant?
This subscriber says
Yes!