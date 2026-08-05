What’s that smell? Fruity, floral, supposedly “feminine”? Could it be… the stench of far-right politics?

I was recently interviewed by Nessa Humayun — you may remember her as the reporter whose excellent piece on MAGA aesthetics was unpublished, re-edited (read: weakened), and republished by Marie Claire UK back in October — for Dazed Beauty’s “What does MAGA smell like?” We chatted about the myth of inherently feminine scents; cultural conditioning through fragrance (“brain-scenting” as opposed to brainwashing, maybe?); Trump’s cologne; Brittany Aldean’s MAGA-coded perfume company; and so much more.

Humayun writes:

It’s only natural that MAGA, with its infamous Mar-a-Lago aesthetic (heavy make-up, bouncy blow-dries, puffy lips and immovable foreheads), is moving into scent. Everyone is. In the UK, fragrance has outpaced make-up and skincare to become the fastest-growing sector in beauty, while in the US it is expected to generate $9 billion in revenue in 2026, more than any other global market. But what does a MAGA-pilled fragrance smell like? Per Vada, it’s primarily saccharine: inoffensive notes of apple blossom, rose petals, “peach fuzz” and vanilla bean. These notes come as no surprise to beauty writer and critic, Jessica DeFino, who says that a gender essentialism of the nose has long been entrenched. “The idea that florals and sweet gourmands are for women, while woods and gunmetal are for men; that framing is conservative, even if the scents themselves aren’t,” she tells Dazed, pointing to Vada’s Georgia Dream, which was apparently formulated for trad-wives, or “women who understand that power doesn’t need to shout.” Another Vada scent, Muse, aims to bottle a mother’s “unconditional love” with notes of bergamot, jasmine, and again: rose and vanilla. Continue Reading

As per usual, most of our interview didn’t make the final cut, so I figured I’d share the full conversation with you here. Below, get a big(ger) whiff of bottled conservatism!