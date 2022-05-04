MEDIA ALERT
A poem.
During the Met Gala
MEDIA ALERT
*******MEDIA ALERT********MEDIA ALERT********MEDIA ALERT*********
This year's Met Gala theme is
glamour from the Gilded Age:
opulence and luxury
unhappy marriages
bitter misery
and drama.
Kim K went blonde
“I’m spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight,” she says laughing
It is misogyny enshrined.
***STYLE ** ALERT ** STYLE ** ALERT ** STYLE ** ALERT***
Leaks suggest Roe v. Wade
the landmark 1973 decision
will be overturned, banning abortion in most US states.
We need to mobilize millions of people to
Express outrage
then
Smooth expression lines for supple, plump skin.
(No matter what, skincare is of the utmost importance.)
*******MEDIA ALERT********MEDIA ALERT********MEDIA ALERT*********
America’s Post-Roe Future
must include
Mascara
Lip Balm
Lipstick
Invisible Lip Liner (to avoid any bleeding)
Mandelic Acid
The $8 Serum That Got Katy Perry Met Gala Ready
medical-grade collagen masks
microdermabrasion using a diamond-tipped wand
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Treatments
Eye Cream
Eye Shadow Palettes
Blake Lively’s Bronzer
and
a portal to a new world.
The mission is to embody the infinite potential of makeup.
***STYLE ** ALERT ** STYLE ** ALERT ** STYLE ** ALERT***
Fight!
Fight for abortion rights
Fight the signs of aging
Fight frizz
Fight active breakouts
We are looking at a humanitarian crisis.
Beauty
is a necessity.
*******MEDIA ALERT********MEDIA ALERT********MEDIA ALERT*********
It’s clear that Roe v. Wade will be overturned this summer
—what comes after?
Easy
you just
Keep your skin glowing all summer long.
This Was Always The Plan.
***STYLE ** ALERT ** STYLE ** ALERT ** STYLE ** ALERT***
There are
two executions on a single day in America
sometimes courtesy of plastic surgery procedures.
Ah,
the right to bodily autonomy!
