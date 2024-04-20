I talked to NBC News this week about “Gen Alpha’s controversial obsession with skincare.”

The obsession is real: As reported by Business of Fashion, “US households with 6- to 12-year-olds spent 27 percent more on skincare in 2023 versus a year earlier” and “beauty spending among teens increased 23 percent year-over-year” as well.

Supporters are quick to say skincare is “fun” and adults should “let the girls slather.” Personally, I find this position more misogynistic than calling girls’ beauty behaviors into question. As I told NBC, beauty standards are a public health issue. To dismiss the potential physical and psychological consequences of cosmetics under the guise of “girlhood” is to do girls a disservice.

Because what is girlhood? To defend girlhood we must first define it; as in, how is it different from childhood? Kids mimic the behavior of the adults around them. That’s a normal and healthy part of every childhood for children of all genders. Girlhood differs (mostly) in its social conditioning — what behaviors to mimic, and why. Manipulating your own physical appearance to meet an often unattainable, often inhuman ideal is not an interest inherent to tween and teen girls! It’s one that’s indoctrinated. (Perhaps this is partly why the same demographic is experiencing record rates of loneliness, anxiety, depression. They aren’t learning to understand themselves as human beings, but to perform themselves as girls.)

There’s so much more to write on this topic. Until then, you can watch the NBC News video above, or check out these other articles I’m featured in: “‘Sephora kids’ and the booming business of beauty products for children” by Mia Taylor for the BBC, “Who’s to blame for tweens and teens’ obsession with anti-aging skin care products?” by Katie Mather for Yahoo! News, and “TikTok is criticizing young girls who shop at Sephora. They're missing the point” by Elena Cavender for Mashable.