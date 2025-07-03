The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino

The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Therry Neilsen-Steinhardt's avatar
Therry Neilsen-Steinhardt
3d

Don't forget that the ENCHANTING Natasha Rostov in Tolstoy's War and Peace is said to "let herself go" (Russian for giving up on societal expectations for beautiful young women) when she marries Pierre and devotes herself to her family and children. She ends up quite happily!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica DeFino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture