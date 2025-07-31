Much of what’s mainstream in the beauty industry today made its way from the fringes via Goop, the content platform turned product empire founded by Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008: Beauty as wellness, wellness as an aesthetic, skincare as self-care and pseudo-spiritual enlightenment. Ingestible beauty. “Clean” beauty. The “clean girl” look, quiet luxury, and stealth wealth — minimalist poses that belie the labor they demand, and precursors to plastic surgery’s “undetectable” era. Co-opting Eastern healing tools for the project of Western beauty standards. Invoking the supposed biological supremacy of blonde-haired, blue-eyed genes to sell stuff. (Before Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle, there was Paltrow’s GOOPGENES line.) The celebrity beauty brand! The beauty newsletter! The vaginal beauty boom! (Remember jade eggs?) Hole care, even. (The pipeline from Goop-endorsed coffee enema colon clean-outs to butthole serum is strong.)

To understand the current beauty culture climate, then, one must first understand Gwyneth Paltrow.

Enter Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell of

— a brand new, must-read, 448-page tome that traces Paltrow’s evolution from nepo baby to Oscar-winning actress to controversial but wildly effective wellness guru. I devoured it in three sittings on the beach over my birthday weekend. It went down like a warm bowl of bone broth.

Buy "Gwyneth: The Biography"

Thrillingly, I got the chance to interview Odell about her work last week. In our interview below, we go deep on Paltrow’s beauty legacy — from the humanizing reason she first leaned into to “clean” living, to her strategy for turning (justified) critique into commercial success, to how Goop normalized misinformation and set the stage for MAHA. Plus: Raw milk! Lawsuits! Apple! And more!