FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah Iris's avatar
Hannah Iris
17h

"My own mother is

dying

slowly.

(Aren’t we all?)"

Oof. That moment in any poem that just *gets you* (also, so many hugs and so much love and support). I'm so grateful to you and the work you do here. That reader's testimonial is spot-on: your writing is so smart, layered, provocative, and absolutely fucking batshit radical. I hate it here (the world) but I love it here (this newsletter community).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sorry, Santa Fe!'s avatar
Sorry, Santa Fe!
19h

thank you for reminding me that beauty culture is insane! reading your substack has made me happier in my own skin, even when it is not perfectly plumped and defiant of age!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica DeFino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture