Happy Holidays, You Old Hag!
An inbox poem + a product-free gift guide.
The holidays are upon us! In lieu of a traditional gift guide, I present: a poem comprised of copy-and-pasted subject lines and sentence fragments, each pulled from a different email I received over the past few months — most of them holiday gift guides — sent by beauty brands, by PR reps, by news outlets, by newsletters, by colleagues. A snapshot of the times. (You can read my previous “inbox poems” here, here, here, here, here, and here.)
THE PERFECT PRESENT
Tis The Season To Glow
the time when every moment becomes a PHOTO OPP!
You Deserve Better Skin This Christmas
and so does
the mom with chronic baggy undereyes.
She’d love
a powerful polypeptide that targets deep wrinkles and expression lines,
the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement,
or
utilizing radiofrequency and microcurrent technologies
to stave off signs of aging.
More and more people are asking Santa for a quick little fix.
Unwrap Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steiger!
Give the Gift of Confidence
with
Tip Stitch Rhinoplasty™
(this procedure is perfect for someone who is looking to make a subtle change in the appearance of a droopy tip).
GIVE THE GIFT OF PERFECT LASHES
Give the gift of
softening fine lines —
because the holidays can be hard, after all.
They remind us of
love lost and
lives lost
and
the worst of the worst:
lost volume.
Can I interest you in
luscious lip flips
to
make lips visibly plumper and define the lips’ contours?
There’s something for everyone on your list here.
Everybody wants a white smile.
Everybody wants a means of distinguishing themselves from the masses.
Real results are worth gifting!
Think about family as we head into the holiday season:
Loved ones are
objects to hold close
and
optimize
with brightening and blurring serum concealer.
Such are
the joys and the obligations of kinship.
For your sister,
how about the
Face Reality ClearSkin Supplement?
Match Box Facial Wax Strips?
Meltoway Hair Dissolving Cream?
a new, highly efficacious clogged pore removal technology derived using a Quantum Computer?
For your brother,
BRO-tox.
For your father,
a Sculpted Jawline.
My own mother is
dying
slowly.
(Aren’t we all?)
A seven day age defying course
of
Matrixyl® Synthe’6®
— the Slow Aging Set —
might be just the thing
she needs.
There are few moments as rewarding and heartwarming as giving the perfect present.
And now, some alternative gifts for the beauty lovers in your life:
For the skincare enthusiast: Clean: The New Science of Skin and the Beauty of Doing Less by James Hamblin or Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital by Elise Hu
For the Botox enthusiast: a print of Bust of Half Skeleton and Half Woman — an ever-relevant illustration from the 1600s — from The Public Domain Review
For the haircare enthusiast: antique Victorian hair art in the memento mori tradition (Emily Kirkpatrick recently turned me onto this and I’m dying to make my first acquisition)
For the BookTok enthusiast: a gift subscription to the Lowbrow Book Club and/or a stack of our recent reading materials: Thick & Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom, Masscult and Midcult: Essays Against the American Grain by Dwight Macdonald, Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein, and Simulacra and Simulation by Jean Baudrillard
For anyone, really: a gift subscription to this very newsletter (a testimonial from a reader who re-upped their gift subscription last year: “I was gifted a free month of a [FLESH WORLD] subscription and I not only felt intellectually and culturally stimulated by your content and prose, but smarter and more in-tune with the world. A truly worthy Substack to pay for and my first!”)
Or you could always go with the Dr. Dennis Gross Fill, Plump & Firm Set — the gift that says, “Happy Holidays, you old hag!”
Oof. That moment in any poem that just *gets you* (also, so many hugs and so much love and support). I'm so grateful to you and the work you do here. That reader's testimonial is spot-on: your writing is so smart, layered, provocative, and absolutely fucking batshit radical. I hate it here (the world) but I love it here (this newsletter community).
thank you for reminding me that beauty culture is insane! reading your substack has made me happier in my own skin, even when it is not perfectly plumped and defiant of age!