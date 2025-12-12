The holidays are upon us! In lieu of a traditional gift guide, I present: a poem comprised of copy-and-pasted subject lines and sentence fragments, each pulled from a different email I received over the past few months — most of them holiday gift guides — sent by beauty brands, by PR reps, by news outlets, by newsletters, by colleagues. A snapshot of the times. (You can read my previous “inbox poems” here, here, here, here, here, and here.)

THE PERFECT PRESENT

Tis The Season To Glow

the time when every moment becomes a PHOTO OPP!

You Deserve Better Skin This Christmas

and so does

the mom with chronic baggy undereyes.

She’d love

a powerful polypeptide that targets deep wrinkles and expression lines,

the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement,

or

utilizing radiofrequency and microcurrent technologies

to stave off signs of aging.

More and more people are asking Santa for a quick little fix.

Unwrap Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steiger!

Give the Gift of Confidence

with

Tip Stitch Rhinoplasty™

(this procedure is perfect for someone who is looking to make a subtle change in the appearance of a droopy tip).

GIVE THE GIFT OF PERFECT LASHES

Give the gift of

softening fine lines —

because the holidays can be hard, after all.

They remind us of

love lost and

lives lost

and

the worst of the worst:

lost volume.

Can I interest you in

luscious lip flips

to

make lips visibly plumper and define the lips’ contours?

There’s something for everyone on your list here.

Everybody wants a white smile.

Everybody wants a means of distinguishing themselves from the masses.

Real results are worth gifting!

Think about family as we head into the holiday season:

Loved ones are

objects to hold close

and

optimize

with brightening and blurring serum concealer.

Such are

the joys and the obligations of kinship.

For your sister,

how about the

Face Reality ClearSkin Supplement?

Match Box Facial Wax Strips?

Meltoway Hair Dissolving Cream?

a new, highly efficacious clogged pore removal technology derived using a Quantum Computer?

For your brother,

BRO-tox.

For your father,

a Sculpted Jawline.

My own mother is

dying

slowly.

(Aren’t we all?)

A seven day age defying course

of

Matrixyl® Synthe’6®

— the Slow Aging Set —

might be just the thing

she needs.

There are few moments as rewarding and heartwarming as giving the perfect present.

And now, some alternative gifts for the beauty lovers in your life:

Give a gift subscription

Or you could always go with the Dr. Dennis Gross Fill, Plump & Firm Set — the gift that says, “Happy Holidays, you old hag!”