FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Heald's avatar
Diana Heald
6h

The person who bought the hotgirlsforcuomo domain and redirected it is my hero

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Candice Wuehle's avatar
Candice Wuehle
6h

This makes me think about how much the right wants to collapse “hotness” and “IQ,” as if physical attractiveness could somehow signal moral or intellectual superiority. It’s such a blatantly eugenic fantasy—the idea that beauty, intelligence, and ideology should align to reproduce the “right” kind of people.

I keep wondering what kind of work that positioning is meant to do. Is it supposed to make MAGA women feel smarter or more rational for embracing these aesthetics? And if so, does that point to an anxiety that they need to prove intelligence through desirability—that being seen as “smart” only counts if it’s still legible as conventionally hot? & I wonder how the threat of female intelligence fits into this—like, is this a way of aestheticizing intellect into something nonthreatening, something that flatters patriarchy instead of challenging it?

Also...Taylor's ponytail just looks normal to me??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica DeFino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture