Some not-fake beauty and politics news: Two weeks after these “Pretty Girls For Nixon” tote bags dropped, podcaster Emily Austin, 24, announced her “Hot Girls For Cuomo” initiative. She told the New York Post:

“Hot Girls for Cuomo’ — what makes us hot is that we have common sense because attractiveness isn’t just physically, it’s mentally, as well … I don’t care if you’re the hottest girl physically, if you’re voting for Mamdani you’re a zero because clearly you lack IQ. Whatever made you a 10 now brought you down to a zero. And for ‘Hot Girls for Cuomo,’ whatever made you a 10, if you’re voting for him now you’re a 20.”

Lol. Truly a Benjaminian word salad. And Austin didn’t even have the hot, hot common sense to secure the domain name “hotgirlsforcuomo.com”!! Critics of the former New York governor grabbed it; the page now redirects to the New York Attorney General’s investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo in 2021.

The FDA has released a Safety Communication about the “Potential Risks with Certain Uses of Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling.” Its evaluation is ongoing, but “the FDA is aware of reports of serious complications (adverse events) including burns, scarring, fat loss, disfigurement, and nerve damage, and the need for surgical repair or medical intervention to treat injuries.”

In other FDA news, a customer has filed an Adverse Event Report against Medicube. They claim the brand’s Booster Pro is an “unregistered medical device” based on its marketing claims and detailed their “personal experience and safety concerns.” (via Mary Schook)

Cosmetic companies are launching limited edition “it” bags. For holiday, Sofie Pavitt Face released the $125 Centre Bag and Merit is giving away The Signature Bag by Brandon Maxwell with purchases over $125.

We’ve come so far from Glossier’s viral pink plastic pouches, and yet… The above bags are made of “vegan leather” (AKA, plastic).

The below British Beauty Council ad made me laugh because yes, the “future of beauty” — and indeed the present of beauty — is faces covered in plastic! (You have fossil fuels on your face, the horror of Saran Wrap skin, etc.)

“Each time a new prosthetic system enables us to overcome the body’s inherent limits—e.g. when the telephone enhanced hearing by allowing us to hear someone who is potentially thousands of miles away—a mad rush of enthusiasm follows. Alexander Graham Bell’s telephone sparked speculations that global wireless communication was only years away, while his partner and co-inventor, Thomas Watson, hoped it would connect him to spirits. Innovation triggers a fantasy of total immediacy: soon, it says, everything will be in reach, there will be nothing we cannot access, not even the grave.”

…which made me think of how cosmetic technology allows us to access a sort of un-death: immortality, or at least the fantasy of it.

Have you ever read Nora Ephron’s iconic essay “I Feel Bad About My Neck” and wished it had less introspection and more affiliate links? Then check out “Is There Anything We Can Do About Our Necks?” from The Strategist — new this week!

Kim Kardashian says she spends somewhere between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 on beauty per year.

This passage from P.E. Moskowitz “We Are All Disney Adults Now” made me think of Margiela Mouth:

“A world barreling toward authoritarianism, a world in which there are fewer and fewer avenues through which to experience any kind of sustainable happiness or human connection, must force its smile wider and wider in order to hide all the growing pain underneath. And so that is what I have been experiencing: a kind of ecstatic and manic rush that helps ease the pain of the violence undergirding my life.”

But also: neurotoxins to eliminate frown lines, logoed masks to eliminate exhausted under-eyes, lasers to eliminate signs of sun damage (accelerated by climate change)…

And re: the infantilization of American adults: Beauty Independent reports that Snif, a $40 million dollar fragrance brand, conceives of their products as toys for adults. “A pancake fragrance is our bestselling SKU also this year,” founder Bryan Edwards told the outlet. “Why is a pancake fragrance one of the bestsellers? People are using it for fun. They want to play with it in the same way that kids want toys. Adults want toys.”

Is Bugonia the new Barbie? The latter film had fans getting “Barbie Botox” and going blonde; the former is currently encouraging viewers to go bald.

Here’s a look back at The Hole Debate — a night dedicated to discussing the beauty industry’s obsession with our various holes — which I hosted in LA with

and Substack last month.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this tweet: Further proof of beauty functioning as an ethical ideal in society/Americans having the moral code of a Disney cartoon.

(This is a better read on Taylor Swift’s greed.)

