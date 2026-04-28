FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

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Mary Taylor-Smith's avatar
Mary Taylor-Smith
Apr 28

I love Virginia's response to this, to hate the game not the player. It reminds me of a piece of advice I picked up last year of going hard on systems and not people. As an esthetician I'm often asked by clients what my thoughts on botox are and the treatment table has served as a good place to bring them inward to think about why they think they "should" get anything done. More often than not they realize they don't want it, but did want a space to talk about it with someone who could let them work out all the complex feelings we have with aging and beauty standards, etc.

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abby francesca's avatar
abby francesca
Apr 28Edited

I appreciate the variety of approaches here! I've been struggling with this with some women in my life - love them dearly, but their fixation on body image and leaning towards Ozempic and cosmetic procedures is disheartening and makes me question my own self-image. And I don't want to come off preachy - especially knowing their backgrounds and the very valid reasons for their own self-images, and tbf they already know my beliefs on how shitty the beauty industry is - but I'm starting to think a little more transparency on my part about how this talk makes me feel is probably due. (Also/ultimately I just want them to be kinder to themselves!)

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