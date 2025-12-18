The next installment of Ask Ugly, my monthly beauty advice column for the Guardian, is here!

Hi Ugly,

I used to love skincare, but after reading your articles and noticing how many useless products get produced, I lost faith in it.

But since I believe that virtue lies in the middle, I would like to keep taking care of my skin. What are the most effective things one can do without buying lots of stuff?

– Losing Faith, Seeking Skincare

Illustration: Lola Beltran/The Guardian

Faith. Virtue. Skincare. One of these things is not like the others.

I can’t fault you for talking about toner in vaguely religious terms, Losing Faith. Beauty culture is hellbent on assigning spiritual significance to skincare. “Holy Grail” products and “miracle” ingredients. Retailers named Mecca and Oh My Cream. Brands called Monastery, Soulcare and Dieux Skin – the latter manufactures Deliverance Serum and Baptism Cleanser, publishes “Skin Bibles” and refers to its customers as a “congregation”. Corporations absolve “skin sins.” “Cult-favorite” moisturizers promise aesthetic immortality via blood sacrifice.

Why does Big Beauty demand faith from its followers? To borrow from Corinthians, faith is belief without evidence – and actually, evidence shows the skincare industry needs your skin more than your skin needs it.

I and others have reported about this over and over again: skin is pretty much self-sufficient. Too many topicals can stress out your skin; the “science of skincare” isn’t science or care. Many products are making your skin worse, as is your antiaging routine.

Add the industry’s environmental toll, and losing faith in billions of petrochemical-filled plastic bottles is only logical.

As for “virtue”, I wince at the word, but I agree in principle. There is a reasonable middle ground between caring for your skin and buying skincare products.

To find it, define your terms. What do you mean by an “effective” routine?

According to industry orthodoxy, an effective line-up alters the skin’s appearance to better match the standard of beauty: glazed like a donut and taut as a twenty-something’s, forever and ever, amen. It creates and satisfies consumer wants.

I think what you’re asking for – and what I recommend – is a regimen that effectively supports the skin’s functions and satisfies its needs.

