FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MaiLee Hung 洪美麗's avatar
MaiLee Hung 洪美麗
3d

I know I'm still in the beauty matrix because I definitely googled the single named product you mentioned using for yourself immediately after reading. Whoops!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Therry Neilsen-Steinhardt's avatar
Therry Neilsen-Steinhardt
3d

You are such a ray of SANITY in this insane world! Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica DeFino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture