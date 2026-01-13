FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Brown's avatar
Sarah Brown
1d

"Everyone’s on Ozempic, paid for by their parents, because it’s cheaper than the cost of food" is the most dystopian thing I've read... so far today, I guess

Reply
Share
3 replies
Siri's avatar
Siri
1d

"a shortcut to looking like you have a rich inner life" 🫠

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica DeFino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture