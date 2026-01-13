Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST!

I was nine pages into Tarpley Hitt’s Barbieland when a push notification lit up my phone screen. In Minneapolis, ICE agent Jonathan Ross had murdered Renee Good, a 37-year-old poet, mother, and US citizen. I put down the book. Turned on the TV. Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was falsely claiming that Good had “attempt[ed] to kill” Ross in an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Noem at press conference addressing Good’s murder

The media often refers to Kristi Noem as “ICE Barbie.” I didn’t realize how apt the nickname was until Barbieland.

The history of Barbie is entangled with that of the arms industry. The headquarters of Barbie’s parent company, Mattel, sit amongst the headquarters of Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin. “Mattel’s proximity to national security’s toy makers was not just some accident of real estate, but the natural by-product of a corporation that has always invited comparison to the defense industry,” Hitt writes. Co-founder Ruth Handler “deployed Jack Ryan, a former Raytheon missile designer … to perfect the doll’s appendages. He patented her hips.” A Pentagon spokesman once told the Times, “The M-16 rifle is based on something Mattel did.” Which is not to say these dolls are weapons on par with rifles or anything, but that the military industrial complex permeates nearly every aspect of American life, from Ice Skater Barbie to ICE.

IN THIS ISSUE: Trump’s 10-second makeup routine! Hair loss as an enemy of the state! Sleep or die! Listerine Strip beauty! Electronic skin! Hot boy hemorrhoids! Objectifying the abject! Dissociation! Disassembled body parts! e.l.f. & Doechii on Substack! Protein is the new penis! Bama beauty! Being botched! & more!

This Harper’s article on museum renovations in the midst of the Trump administration also calls to mind Mar-a-Lago Facial renovations of Noem and her cohort. “Who cares about necessity, as long as the results are beautiful?” Jackson Arn writes. “Who cares about beauty, as long as the results are bigger?”

And Trump has a no-makeup makeup routine for his hands. In the words of the president himself: “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds.” He could write copy for Glo Skin!

“While the world is focused on inflation, war and immigration, South Korea’s president is bringing attention to an underrecognized enemy,” the Wall Street Journal reports: “Hair loss.” President Lee Jae Myung now wants state-run healthcare plans to cover hair-loss treatment, since balding is — in his words — a “disease” and looking good is a “matter of survival.” (There are some interesting philosophical arguments for lookism-related insurance compensation…)

My 2026 beauty predictions are off to a good start:

Mere days after I predicted a greater focus on DEATH — “death row beauty products,” “casket scents,” the normalization of cosmetic surgeries utilizing cadaver fat — iconic beauty editor Jean Godfrey June went long on wearing “a just-bitten sort of lip stain” to a funeral and “death cleaning” her beauty collection. Sam Kriss made a similar prophecy: “If everyone is immortal, then death becomes a luxury product.”

Related to DEATH but also to my MOUTH STUFF forecast — which included not only oral perfume and inner mouth massage but “a new Listerine Strip-type product” — sleep supplement company Sleep or Die announced the imminent launch of “Sleep Strips.”

I speculated about the emergence of AI DERMATOLOGISTS , and a short while later Insta derm Dr. Mamina Turegano — who’s about to launch “personalized dermatology” brand DermClick — said, “We’re gonna be using tools with AI” to enable “personalized dermatology.”

I was bullish on the return of OIL BLOTTING SHEETS and predicted brands would capitalize on the opportunity to ACCESSORIZE here… and then Huda Beauty teased a mini pressed powder that attaches to the back of your phone. Come on.

Even my mother’s silly little contribution — “Everyone’s just gonna CUT THEIR HEAD OFF and put a ROBOT HEAD on instead” — is closer to becoming a reality. Early this month, Amorepacific introduced “Skinsight” at CES in Las Vegas; it’s “a sensor‑embedded ‘electronic skin’ that tracks hydration, tone, and barrier health in real time, essentially turning the skin into a living data interface,” per RetailBoss.

If you haven't read my full 2026 beauty predictions post yet, get into it here. There are mini write-ups on vabbing for babies, "filthwashing," post-op status signaling, Americana aesthetics, and so much more!

Two years later, my most prescient 2024 prediction — butthole beauty — is still going strong. A new wellness company, Norms, “is taking a once-embarrassing product — hemorrhoid medication — and giving it a cool makeover,” WSJ reports. The packaging is ‘70s-inspired. Pete Davidson is an investor (hot boys have hemorrhoids). Co-founder Josh Katz urges customers to “take control of your life, and by life I mean your butt.” There is something intriguing here about equating one’s life and one’s asshole, in a Kristevan sense: The asshole and its attendant expulsions are typically seen as abject, the sort of messy material reality that threatens the boundaries of “symbolic” life/identity. If rejecting the abject turns subject into object (lifeless!), re-assimilating the abject de-objectifies (life!). (Although I guess what Norms is doing is less subjectifying the object than objectifying the abject…)

Burberry’s Outdoor Blush is a simulacra of the fourth order. With “six shades inspired by the British outdoors,” there’s no need to experience the real outdoors! The hyperreal is the preferred experience; so preferred, in fact, that Burberry can run what is essentially an ad for an embodied life — “an outdoor walk, a really good kiss, being in the rain” — and trust consumers will want its product instead.

Speaking of embodiment/disembodiment… e.l.f. Beauty is on Substack now. “Our mission is simple,” the inaugural post reads. “To make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face.” Eye, lip, and face is what e.l.f stands for, but still, the image of disassembled body parts agentically purchasing products for themselves is striking! (Kris Jenner’s nose is not welcome here.)

Remember when e.l.f.'s ad agency came under fire for having ties to NXIVM? That will for sure be on the agenda for this month's meeting of the Lowbrow Book Club. Our January read is Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by linguist and former beauty editor Amanda Montell, and we'll be talking through all the ways the beauty industry uses "cultish" language to capture customers on Monday, January 26.

doechii is on Substack now too. You need to read “my shower head is racist.”

Biz Sherbert investigated sorority life at the University of Alabama for The Face. She writes:

The pressure to succeed in this sexual marketplace is immense. I talk to a girl whose last real meal was on Thursday night, two whole days ago, to look better in game day and going-out photos. Hunger is kept at bay with packs of candy, stashed in purses for quick access at the bars. ​“It gives you quick energy and keeps you from throwing up when your mouth starts watering,” she says breezily. Another girl says that everyone’s on Ozempic, paid for by their parents, because it’s cheaper than the cost of food.



I’m a little shocked to hear how far these girls are willing to go sweat, inject and starve themselves into the Bama beauty standard and how normalised it is by the adults in the room: parents and even the institution itself, which allows its debit-style Bama Cash cards to be used at the local medspa for lip flips and filler.

The whole thing is excellent. Brilliant ending.

Pat McGrath Labs has put its assets up for auction. I liked Camille Moore’s analysis of what went wrong at the company — for example, the porcelain doll makeup McGrath created for the Maison Margiela couture show in January 2024 was “arguably the most viral beauty moment in years,” Moore writes. “This was the age of instant replication. The audience was dying to be able to buy a product at home to recreate this look. According to multiple reports, the team hadn’t been developing anything related to the look.” I distinctly remember watching McGrath on Instagram Live days after the show though, and she did claim a product was in the works. I figured it’d be out in a week or two, tops, so I sat on an article about the evolution of the doll beauty trend, hoping to time it to the product launch. I never ended up publishing because the Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask didn’t materialize for another year.

Protein is the new penis!

A new ad for protein bar company David proclaims, “Men disappoint. David satisfies.” Julia Fox is the face of the campaign, which capitalizes on her celibacy — and the general all-porn-no-eroticism state of American life — in an attempt to sublimate displaced sexual desire into macronutrient consumption. Or maybe, since it’s aimed at women and David’s core customers are men, it’s meant to induce “protein envy”?

I got the new Alison Roman cookbook for Christmas and was delighted to find images of a slightly overgrown and chipped manicure throughout. (Rare for professional photo shoots, if unremarkable in real life.)

Maybe the unmaintained mani will be the beauty equivalent of fashion’s silly little hat this year: “a shortcut to looking like you have a rich inner life which is VERY important in personal style right now,” per Rachel Seville Tashjian in Feed Me.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this: Chloe Fineman wants to normalize “botched.”

Emmeline Clein made a better argument for it in Dirt a year ago.

