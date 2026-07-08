FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

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Jessica Carter-Ogle's avatar
Jessica Carter-Ogle
3d

I will say, for me, there was something freeing about having fully come into my own and also getting ready to marry the person truly for me. Many life lessons learned and nothing but joy in my heart for my wedding day. Which consisted of less than 10 people, on a friend's property, in a $60 dress, and hair and minimal makeup done by yours truly in about 10 minutes. I felt beautiful, inside and out and I looked just like me. When I look at our pictures, I just see happy. No stress, no expectations, I don't even see my body details.....I just see how happy I was. I wish that for you and for everyone out there if they choose to marry. Life has a tendency to hold us to impossible standards, so I said f*ck that and have been living my best life ever since. You will be beautiful and full of joy. Of that I have no doubt. Cheers!

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Aisha Gunn's avatar
Aisha Gunn
3d

Congratulations on your wedding! I went through a very lite version of this anxiety, but my family and community are freaks so there was less pressure. We ended up having a bunch of children defend the dais against us with foam weapons and we had to fight them to get through and get married. To each their own.

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