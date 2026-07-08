The next installment of Ask Ugly , my monthly beauty advice column for the Guardian , is here! This one’s a little different; less here’s what to do and more here’s what I’m doing .

Illustration: Kimberly Elliott/The Guardian

My 91-year-old grandmother had her 1954 wedding album out on her lap when I visited the other day. “I wanted to remember how beautiful I used to be,” she sighed.

Every time my mom comes across a photo of her own 1984 nuptials, she says the same thing: “Look at how skinny I was!” (Or, sometimes, “Can you believe Daddy wore a white tuxedo with tails?” Which I cannot.)

I share the impulse. My iPhone occasionally resurfaces pictures from my wedding – the first one – in that awful, automated Featured Photo carousel; when it does, I barely register the presence of my ex-husband. I don’t recall the wonder or worry I felt as I walked down the aisle. I see myself in profile, smiling, face pressed against a future stranger’s, and think, Wow, my arms! My thin, thin arms!

It’s been nearly a decade since I said “I do” and, although I couldn’t tell you a thing about my sister’s maid of honor speech or even my own vows, the Goopian details of my pre-wedding diet are disturbingly fresh in my mind. No carbs, no cocktails. Bowls of bone broth and smoothies spiked with sauerkraut (for digestion, duh). Two workouts a day – cycling, hot yoga, pilates, barre; pick your fit-into-the-dress poison – and a single square of Addictive Wellness Love Chocolate, infused with “the heart-opening properties of Reishi Mushroom”, for dessert. (Can you tell I lived in Los Angeles?)

On the big day, I appeared to be what Big Wedding would call my “best self”: thin-limbed, however briefly, with gelatin-plumped skin and my curly hair professionally straightened and re-curled into more uniform, photo-friendly, finger-combed ringlets for the low, low price of $735.

In actuality, I was my worst self: an unwell woman drinking fermented cabbage juice for breakfast and committing my life to a man who may or may not have later insisted on buying me a Peloton to lose all the weight I gained back post-wedding.

I’ve changed, I swear! I’m divorced, and back on the bread. I moved home to the east coast. I de-brainwashed from beauty culture, and fell in love with a writer who doesn’t mind if I don’t shave my legs and debates me about how Guy Debord’s concept of the spectacle applies to the plastic surgery industry. He says he loves my “big, Italian nose”. He’s a wonderful dancer. We’re getting married in October.

It seems like plenty of other people are, too. With the 2026 wedding season officially upon us, the inbox for my Ask Ugly beauty advice column is stuffed with bridal beauty questions.

“I’m so exhausted by the bridal prep, makeup and weight loss tips being pushed on me via social media,” reads one. “I feel pressure to perform a specific type of beauty (thin, young, ‘glowing’) when I get married,” says another. “How can I press up against this while also acknowledging that I do want to look ‘good’ on my wedding day?” they ask. “Because pictures are forever, right?”

Wedding day beauty is its own brand of body horror, in which one’s immortal digital doppelganger achieves perfection via violence to the mortal body.

Unfortunately, I’m unqualified to answer these questions. I’m still asking them myself.

That’s a little embarrassing to admit, since it’s my job to unpack beauty culture and expose manipulative marketing jargon. But reporting on, say, the “mass delusion” of no-makeup makeup doesn’t immunize me against delusion. I can (and do!) debunk propaganda about “poreless” skin and feel bad about my pores, thank you very much.

Plus, it’s a particularly strange time to be a bride, beauty-wise.

Cosmetic surgery is being democratized, even normalized (in the media and our minds, if not IRL). Botox is on offer at a handful of Nordstrom stores – conveniently located next to the bridal shoe department, natch – and Wegovy is fast-tracking wedding weight loss.

Over 53% of respondents to a recent survey from the Cut said they spent between $1,ooo – $5,000 to appear “effortless” on their wedding day, and just under 2% spent $20,000 or more on wedding-related beauty treatments. One participant got a $13,000 nose job six months before tying the knot. “I didn’t want to look at our photos after and think, Oh my gosh, if I had just done the nose job, I would love this photo,” she said.

Seeing those statistics, the beauty critic in me is compelled to reiterate that wedding day beauty is its own brand of body horror, in which one’s immortal digital doppelganger achieves perfection via violence to the mortal body. (Spooky.) But the fiancee in me feels like a hypocrite. I get it! I want to look “good” in wedding pics, too!

Then again, having done this before, I know what it takes to look “good” – in the Vogue Weddings sense – and I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to curate a “simple” 19-step skincare routine. I don’t want to sensitize my teeth with Groupon whitening treatments. I really don’t want to pay a holistic colon hydrotherapist to stick a hose up my asshole and “debloat” my large intestine again. (I reiterate: I was unwell.)

I do want to reconcile my desire to look pretty in pictures with my rage against the bridal beauty machine, though.

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The rest of my answer includes:

leaning into a “sense of occasion”

defining my bridal beauty ethos: less augmentation, more decoration

the details of my pre-wedding skincare routine, day-of makeup, and my one ridiculous/over-the-top bridal beauty indulgence

the difference between appearance anxiety and acting on appearance anxiety

and more!

Click through to the Guardian to read the full article (and if you decide to share it with friends or on social media or whatever, please share it via the Guardian link).

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