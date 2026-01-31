A theory:

Appearance, cosmetics, attractiveness, health, hygiene, wellbeing, wealth, power, class, and status are separate (sometimes overlapping) things. The beauty industry refers to them as the same thing: beauty. None of these are actually beauty. (The force that fuels the human spirit? The stuff of sunsets and sunflowers and paintings and poetry? An “occasion for un-selfing”? The “pact of aliveness”? Beauty as in: Beauty, Freedom, Truth, Love?? That cannot be ported into products and industrialized!) This is (part of) why we’re so messed up about “beauty.”

I proposed a solution to the industry’s language problem this week in my Guardian column. But I also think FLESH WORLD’s new FleshMatrix can help!

The FleshMatrix is fun little chart that’ll track the meaning of “beauty” each month, via a perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:

COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)

HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)

DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)

POWER (class, wealth, status)

Where does Clavicular’s bone-smashing beauty routine fall? What about LeAnn Rime’s blood purification ritual? Or Karoline Leavitt’s lip filler? Are Topicals’ Dark Spot Patches healthy or status symbol-y? And how does the Hot Boy Hemorrhoid market fit into all this? Well…