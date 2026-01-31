Introducing: The FleshMatrix!
A fun little chart mapping Cosmetics, Health, Desire, & Power.
A theory:
Appearance, cosmetics, attractiveness, health, hygiene, wellbeing, wealth, power, class, and status are separate (sometimes overlapping) things.
The beauty industry refers to them as the same thing: beauty.
None of these are actually beauty. (The force that fuels the human spirit? The stuff of sunsets and sunflowers and paintings and poetry? An “occasion for un-selfing”? The “pact of aliveness”? Beauty as in: Beauty, Freedom, Truth, Love?? That cannot be ported into products and industrialized!)
This is (part of) why we’re so messed up about “beauty.”
I proposed a solution to the industry’s language problem this week in my Guardian column. But I also think FLESH WORLD’s new FleshMatrix can help!
The FleshMatrix is fun little chart that’ll track the meaning of “beauty” each month, via a perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:
COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)
HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)
DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)
POWER (class, wealth, status)
Where does Clavicular’s bone-smashing beauty routine fall? What about LeAnn Rime’s blood purification ritual? Or Karoline Leavitt’s lip filler? Are Topicals’ Dark Spot Patches healthy or status symbol-y? And how does the Hot Boy Hemorrhoid market fit into all this? Well…