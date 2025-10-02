Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! While in Los Angeles for The Hole Debate, I took a trip to Erewhon and came across a product called Beau D. Crème Pénis. Instructions: Apply to private parts. Reader, I scrèmed.

I also looked for the Erewhon x Who Gives A Crap C.R.A.P. Smoothie but alas, it’s no longer available.

Anyway! Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: The baldness binary! The “showgirl” archetype! SPF whistleblowers! Pamela Anderson’s pickles! Fast food for your face! Miley x Maybelline! Substack beauty news! Over-“repairing” the skin barrier! “Naturally” you! Safer synthetic hair! A landline-to-product pipeline? Beauty on the inside! & more!

Please, if you read one beauty-related article this week, make it “Nothing Looks Cooler Than Not Caring You’re Balding” by Josh Gondelman for GQ.

People talk all the time about how our nation is becoming more and more polarized, but nobody is discussing one of the clearest manifestations of this trend: Men can be bald, or they can be hairy, but balding itself has become taboo. What our culture no longer allows for is the middle ground, the classic bald on top, wooly on the sides look that used to feel both common and inevitable for many men … In some ways, drifting toward the extremes of the hirsute to hairless spectrum makes sense. It’s always a little embarrassing getting caught in the middle of a biological process. It’s not embarrassing to be spotted eating. It’s completely mundane to be seen coming out of the restroom. But it’s utterly humiliating for someone to walk in on you as you sit on the toilet. That’s just science. It’s easy to forget that these two antitheses are not our only choices. Baldness is a spectrum, not a binary. There is nuance to be found between the poles, and a valor to those willing to exist within that liminal space. “I am not yet bald, and I may always be balding,” is an acknowledgement that identity is not fixed, it’s ever-changing, and there’s no shame in embodying that truth. To do so is to reject both nostalgia and fatalism in favor of living in the present moment, whatever that looks like. Balding in real time rejects the rigidity of either/or as well as the gluttony of both/and. Living in neither one space nor another isn’t heroic, exactly, but it is honest, transparent, real.

Makeup artist Katey Denno is using her platform to share scenes from Gaza via Seerah Alnajar, a 16-year-old Palestinian surviving the genocide.

A bleak juxtaposition of blush application and war, to be sure. But this is the world now.

“Former employees of sunscreen testing lab Princeton Consumer Research blow whistle on alleged questionable practices,” reports ABC Investigations. (via Estée Laundry)

I talked to Kate Messinger Eat Your Feelings about Pamela Anderson’s Flamingo Estate Spicy Rose Dill Pickles, my emotional connection to McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, and the lovers I’ve seduced with homemade (and line-caught) crab linguine.

British company Ruka is launching lab-grown hair — dyeable, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, and supposedly safer than traditional wigs, weaves, and hair extensions. “Its launch is a timely one,” Business of Fashion reports. “From chemical relaxers to synthetic hair extensions, safety concerns around hair products targeted at Black women are continuing to mount. Researchers in the US found that some popular hair extensions and braiding products contain trace levels of carcinogens, acetone and heavy metals. While experts say more research is needed to assess the risk of harm to wearers, the 2025 study by Consumer Reports sparked outrage within the Black community. In 2023, over 100 lawsuits were filed in the US against hair relaxer companies alleging that the products could cause serious health issues such as cancer and fibroids.”

Skincare culture is dewy diet culture:

Atone for your pleasure!

Diarrha N’Diaye is on Substack. I’m looking forward to reading anything/everything she writes about the beauty industry.

And Kitsch Magazine is on Substack now, too. Its inaugural newsletter features a lovely recap of the FLESH WORLD/Lowbrow Book Club launch party at St. Dymphna’s.

Miley Cyrus, the new face of Maybelline, recorded an updated version of the classic “Maybe It’s Maybelline” jingle.

Sorry, but this is nowhere near as catchy as Demi Lovato’s OGX spon-song.

Lately I’m hearing lots of talk of “over-repairing” the skin barrier. I’d argue skincare enthusiasts never really repaired their barriers to begin with; they simply purchased “barrier-repairing” products. Actually repairing the skin barrier would mean (mostly) leaving it alone rather than bombarding it with 442 brand-new cosmetic chemicals.

Then again, words have no meaning anymore. Allergan Aesthetics recently hosted a panel called “Naturally You with Injectable Hyaluronic Acid Filler.”

Landlines are having a moment in beauty content.

True Botanicals, Selena Gomez for Allure

Landlines are also having a moment with Gen Alpha (famously very into skincare). Could skincare-infused phone-cleansing wipes be in the industry’s future??

More recommended reading:

Finally, I’ll leave you with this:

Remember, beauty comes from the inside! The inside of the salon! Ha, ha!

