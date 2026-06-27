Do you kind of like my Ask Ugly column at the Guardian, but wish my answers were shorter and/or easier to scroll through? Then this one’s for you. Today, I’m addressing 12 of your burning beauty questions in 100 words or less. (Three answers required only one word.)

Quick-and-dirty advice on values, Vintner’s Daughter, turkey neck, perfume commercials, dysmorphia, non-invasive chin procedures, anti-plastic surgery feminism, teaching your boyfriend to detect Botox, mani-pedis as… healthcare?, eye bags, corporate exploitation of customers’ insecurities, and Republican-run beauty brands coming right up!

Q: I’ve spent many years of my life fixated on the way I look, but now that I’ve divested a lot more from beauty culture I find myself more and more confused as to what I should do now. It may sound like a silly question, but I genuinely don't know what I should value. Do you have any suggestions?

A: Truth, love, freedom, equality; beauty in nature, art, and people other than yourself; creativity and expression (these things exist outside of eyeshadow); play; political action and activism (feminist policy! freedom for trans folks! socialized healthcare! living wages! labor protections! whatever!); literature; the Real; the environment; music; connection, community, collectivism; travel; learning about local birds; being a good friend; family (given or chosen); God; finding trinkets at the flea market; foraging for mushrooms; cooking; baking bread to distribute to neighbors and the needy; history; herbalism; quilting; erotic pleasure; witchcraft… Just a few ideas. There’s so much to find beyond your face.

Q: Is the Vintner’s Daughter serum and essence duo worth it at $420?