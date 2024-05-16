I’m on

☠️ Dead Skin Cells

Dead skin cells have been unfairly demonized by Big Beauty!! We need dead skin cells. They’re the only cells that can absorb Natural Moisturizing Factors, they’re part of the skin’s immune system, they’re involved in sun protection, they’re prebiotic — there are microbes on the skin that eat dead skin cells — and once they shed naturally, they also “clean up” indoor air pollution. If your skin is dehydrated, inflamed, broken out, blotchy, or sensitive there’s a good chance it’s partly because you’re acid-burning all this good stuff into oblivion. I haven’t exfoliated in probably six years.

🥀 Cooking with Rose Petals

Near the end of her memoir Love, Pamela (very good by the way) Pamela Anderson reveals she puts rose petals in her pasta sauce and now I put rose petals in my pasta sauce. I do a super simple burst cherry tomato sauce with garlic, olive oil, and crushed red pepper and stir in fresh petals from my garden a couple minutes before it’s done. Or I sprinkle these dried rose petals over berries and granola for breakfast.