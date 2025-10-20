“Ladies, keep your lower bleph,” a now-viral TikTok instructed viewers last week. By lower bleph, of course, the video’s creator meant under-eye bags. And by keep, of course, she meant don’t pay a plastic surgeon to slice off this particular part of your face. As for why? Because puffy under-eyes can actually be “hot” and “sexy” and “French,” she said. (See: actress Lea Seydoux.)

“The lower eyelid, once synonymous with fatigue and imperfection, is being reframed as aspirational,” reporter Sara Radin explains in “Why the ‘Keep Your Lower Bleph’ Trend Is a Quiet Rebellion Against Perfection,” a new article for Marie Claire.

I was thrilled when Radin reached out to interview me for the piece — especially because I personally would not categorize this trend as a “rebellion.” (“You don’t need plastic surgery because you’re hot and sexy already!” doesn’t fit my criteria for beauty standard rejection.)

Since our full conversation didn’t make the final cut, I figured I’d share the entirety of the interview here. First, read Radin’s (excellent!) deep-dive into “keeping your lower bleph” on Marie Claire. Then, read on for more of my thoughts on the (white, thin) “French girl” beauty ideal, performative imperfection as a response to AI hyper-perfection, “tired girl makeup” as a simulacrum of exhaustion, and what the etymology of “bleph” says about beauty culture today.