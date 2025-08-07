The next installment of Ask Ugly, my monthly beauty advice column for the Guardian, is here!

Hi Ugly,

I’ve had a keloid scar in the middle of my chest since my teen years, when I had acne. (I’m now in my mid-forties.) It started off small, but is now about 5cm long, 1cm high and a few millimeters raised off my skin. It sometimes itches or feels tight and painful, but otherwise is just an unattractive inconvenience.

Having said that, it’s had a horrible and disproportionate impact on my confidence. Is there any way to reduce the redness or the size, or stop it from growing? Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, what mindset should I take to reduce its importance, so that going to the swimming pool or beach is less of an ordeal?

– Scarred for Life

Have you been to the beach or the pool, Scarred for Life? I’m not asking if you’ve seen a beach scene in a movie starring Salma Hayek or watched a commercial for Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Razors that takes place poolside. Have you been to an actual beach or pool, populated by actual people? Maybe you’ve been too preoccupied with your scar to notice: almost everybody has a weird body!

By “weird”, of course, I mean normal; the hyper-perfection of Hollywood is the real statistical anomaly here. A sampling of features I scoped on my own recent beach outing: fat rolls, congenital moles and cellulite. Acne. Assne. Double chins, triple chins, chin hairs glistening in the sunlight. Sagging, wrinkling and/or jiggling skin. Pubic hair stubble. Top surgery scars, caesarean section scars and, yes, keloid scars. And I didn’t have to look very hard.

Keloids – thick, raised scars that have “grown outside of the boundaries of the original wound”, according Dr Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York – affect an estimated 10% of the world’s population. That’s 800 million people, or more than double the US population.

“We see keloids more often in patients of African descent and Asian descent, but really, we see them in everyone,” Henry tells me. They are most likely to form on the chest or back, and indicate a sort of haywire healing response. When skin starts to repair a wound – a pimple, a scrape, a surgical incision – it sends collagen to the site to create scar tissue. “There are different checks and balances to tell the body when to stop laying down collagen, but with keloids, that goes unchecked,” Henry explains. (I generally try to avoid glorifying youthfulness, but here’s a fun fact to assuage some of your insecurity, Scarred: Henry says those prone to keloids may “age better”, cosmetically speaking, due to all that collagen.)

These scars can feel itchy, tight and uncomfortable as they grow. Potential treatments include steroid injections, targeted radiation, cryotherapy and Botox to reduce size, as well as laser therapy to reduce redness. “Sometimes we do excise them,” Henry adds, “but that’s a very careful process, because you can end up with a scar that’s bigger than the original keloid.” You can consult a dermatologist to see if any of these options might work for you – but if you’re looking for something more low-key to try at home, Henry says silicone gels or patches can help.

That said, keloids don’t require treatment. They’re benign. They don’t pose a threat to your physical health, especially on your chest; medical intervention might be recommended if the scar were, say, close to your eye and affecting your vision, or on the back of your knee and affecting your movement. It’s your mental health that needs attention right now.

My recommendation (besides, you know, deriving confidence from within – who you are, what you value, how you treat people, etcetera)? Recalibrate your concept of averageness.

