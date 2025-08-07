The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino

Succinct Susannah
17h

Love the emphasis on neutrality at the end! Neutrality has helped me, personally, more than positivity. It doesn’t mean I don’t think certain physical attributes aren’t worthy of having - in fact I find them beautiful on others - but for me, just thinking to myself some version of "this is my body and probably no one else is thinking about it as much as I am, girl chill" is helpful

Paige Diako
1d

I work in scar tissue remediation and there is absolutely non-cosmetic reason to treat “benign” scars. Scar tissue spreads from central to distal (from the center outward), as evidenced by the question asker’s growing keloid.

Scar tissue can spread internally, beneath your skin, and remain unseen. This scar tissue can then inhibit range of motion and cause pain in other parts of one’s body.

I’ve worked with many people who have no visible scar tissue, yet have scar tissue I can feel beneath the skin upon palpation.

It is worth it to remediate any scars you have, especially from surgery. This can be done non-invasively without risk of the scar or keloid growing.

STREAM (Scar Tissue Remediation, Education, and Management) practitioners can be great resources for those looking to resolve scar tissue. You can find one (hopefully near you ) at https://www.scartissueremediation.com/practitionerlist.

