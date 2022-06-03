Eat Shit, Kim Kardashian
A close-reading of Kim Kardashian's skincare line announcement in the New York Times.
This is a mental issue!! And I don’t say that lightly!
“I’ll try anything,” Kim Kardashian said last month during an interview in her enormous office here ... “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”
But also, like… What a way to promote your luxury skincare brand!! “If you, too, would debase yourself by shoveling shit in your mouth just to avoid facing your innate humanity/mortality, you’ll love this serum.” Who does she think this is for? Who is she speaking to?? We’re only three sentences in and I’m spiraling, people.
Her nine-step system “might seem scary to some,” [Kardashian] said. “That’s why I’m here — to break it down, to be like, ‘They’re all necessary.’”
“So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” she said. “I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work.”
Beauty standards have long served as tools for advancing capitalist values. Just look at the illogical ideals we chase: hairless bodies, wrinkle-free skin, sunless tans. All require full rejection of the human body via constant product intervention. And beauty standards have always been physical manifestations of systems of oppression. “Beauty isn’t actually what you look like,” writes sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom inThick: And Other Essays .“Beauty is the preferences that reproduce the existing social order.” Much like the Kardashian-Jenners’ business standards demand outsized labor from their workers, their beauty standards require outsized aesthetic labor from their followers. Fans who adopt their aesthetic, purchase products from their beauty and clothing lines, and post to their own social media pages act as an army of (unpaid) marketers. The launch for Kylie’s$29 Lip Kit of 15,000 units sold out in minutes. Beyond makeup, actual body modification is on the rise. The use of cosmetic injectables, like filler and Botox, has grown to record rates over the past decade, with patients regularly referencing images of theKardashian-Jenner sisters as inspiration. Anthony Youn, a Michigan-based plastic surgeon, noted “a Kardashianization of the younger people, who are especially looking to make similar changes as to what the Kardashians have had done” tothe Daily Beast . Kim Kardashian’s infamous ass helped popularize the Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, a controversial procedure that one 2017 study found to havea mortality rate of one in 3,000 . The normalization of cosmetic surgery, illusory makeup, and altered photos raises the baseline standard of beauty for all—a form of aesthetic inflation, if you will. It makes it harder for women and girls to opt out of spending their time, money, and energy on aesthetic labor without facing financial and social consequences. Studies show that, besides the possible physical harms of surgeries, injectables, and even topical products, the mental health consequences of beauty cultureparallel those of capitalism , which can alienate workers from communities and beset them with financial and emotional instability. It contributes toanxiety ,depression , andlow self-esteem , as well asbody dysmorphia anddisordered eating . Still, we buy intothe beauty myth—the idea that embodying an aesthetic ideal will bring success and happiness— for the same reason we buy into the myth of meritocracy: Hope for transformation obscures the reality of harm. Kim Kardashian toldVariety that “nobody wants to work these days,” but seven years after stepping away from the apps, I see evidence of work all around me. I see the hours that every over-tanned, overfiltered, Kardashian-inspired influencer funnels into their appearance in the hopes of striking it rich on Instagram. I see the money my own best friends invest into their filler-enhanced lips in the hopes of finally feeling beautiful.
In an aesthetic analog of the American dream, it’s those who are already in power that profit. The rest of us keep running on empty.
To develop her formulas, she worked with Joanna Czech, an aesthetician and celebrity facialist who has her own skin care line. Ms. Czech, who has more than 35 years of experience, advised on a skin care vocabulary (they don’t use the term “anti-aging”).
…a $95 face oil, which, when mixed with the face cream, will give you, she said, “the glow of a lifetime.” She wants to prove it.
Asked about the controversy surrounding her significant weight loss to fit into her Met Gala dress, the same sheer, bedazzled gown Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy, Ms. Kardashian said: “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’” In her mind, it was about commitment, like that of a boxer who needs to make weight for a bout.
NOOOOO!
Ugh.
Kardashian may not be eating shit just yet, but she certainly is spewing it. And thanks to a collective case of Beauty Culture Brain, the world keeps gobbling it up.
