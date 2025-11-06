Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! If “Nobody Wants This” was a better show I’d be upset about all the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair spon-con… but this is exactly what I expect from my second-screen Netflix slop. (Especially slop starring a brand ambassador.)

“Nobody Wants This” is actually the perfect sponsor for the cosmetics conglomerate, because nobody wants Estée. Estée Lauder Companies’ stock has dropped by half over the past two years, and even though it reported a “3 percent uptick in organic net sales” last quarter, that comes after four straight quarters of decline. (Personally, I checked out when ELC announced it would “tackle the beauty industry’s plastic waste problem” by “looking for solutions in outer space” rather than… reducing its own considerable use of plastic and petrochemicals?)

Anyway! Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: Aesthetic inflation! The great conservatization! Beauty censorship! Pore vacuuming! Towels for butthole bacteria! Vaginal lollipops! At-home steroid injections! DUA Skincare! Fragrance-free Ubers! Skims Beauty! The White House press secretary’s K-beauty haul! The new BBL! & more!

Does anyone watch cable news anymore? Did anyone catch me on “The Today Show” last week? If you prefer your news short-form and streamable, here’s the clip! I talk about the desire for deep-plane facelifts and aesthetic inflation.

And for more social proof that signing up for this newsletter was a good idea: It was recently mentioned in Axios, Business of Fashion, Glamour, and The Mirror (and only two of those stories are about pubic hair).

“The great conservatization” of media, as Gabriella Karefa-Johnson calls it, continues. Condé Nast announced it will fold Teen Vogue into Vogue and lay off six staffers in the process — most of whom “are BIPOC women or trans, including Teen Vogue‘s politics editor,” according to a statement from the Condé United union. “Teen Vogue now has no writers or editors explicitly covering politics.” Good luck getting beauty stories like this, this, or this published elsewhere.

Related: I talked to

about how

redacted my previously published source comments in a story on

. From the interview:

Why do you suspect Marie Claire UK redacted your quote,“the MAGA aesthetic is predicated on whiteness,” and relating it to the Trump administration’s ruthless attacks on immigrants and DEI? It’s impossible to say; I’m not affiliated with Marie Claire UK and have no official information on why the piece was edited the way it was edited. The edits on this story are interesting and confusing to me because the edited version is still pretty critical of the MAGA aesthetic, right? In lieu of my original quote (“The aesthetic is also predicated on whiteness — light but tanned skin, blonde hair or highlighted hair worn in loose waves, narrow noses — and we see this glorification of whiteness playing out in policy, too, with the Trump administration’s attacks on DEI and immigrants”), the article now says that “the pendulum is swinging back towards the skinny, white woman ideal as beauty’s default setting following a period of increased diversity.” So whiteness is mentioned as a beauty standard; it’s just less explicitly tied to this administration and its policies. How do you feel having your quotes redacted during this political moment? I’m not surprised. I’ve seen the beauty media censor, soften, edit, and kill critical reporting time and time again over the course of my career. As soon I saw the beauty industry power players standing beside President Trump on inauguration day — from Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, which owns Sephora (“the world’s most powerful beauty retailer”) as well as Benefit Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, Make Up For Ever and a number of high-end designer fashion brands with their own cosmetics lines (Dior, Celine, Givenchy) to Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, which is the number one online beauty retailer in the U.S. — I suspected it was about to be even harder to get critical, political analysis of beauty trends published in the mainstream media. In your reel, you reference being on the other side of a similar situation — being an in-house journalist that has had to edit out/redact or kill pieces due to internal company politics — how does institutional censorship impact a journalist’s job? In most of these cases I was actually a freelance journalist! But yes. At the most basic level, censorship like this makes it so that a journalist can’t effectively do their job — which is, to provide the public with accurate information. I actually just checked my emails from an old editor (not Marie Claire UK, to be clear) to find a specific directive she gave me for a story about child labor in mica mining: “pls try to avoid slandering any brands/calling any in particular products out.” As if calling out a brand for using illegal, child-mined mica in their products would be “slander” and not... reporting??

Marie Claire UK

Read The Full Interview

Dua Lipa has a beauty line now: DUA Skincare, a collaboration with Augustinus Bader. I do consider this a personal betrayal.

At-home steroid injections for acne are on the horizon. “The founders of the injection pen maker Indomo, who include executives from the telehealth firm [Hims & Hers] and pimple brand Starface, hope to revolutionize the acne care market,” Business of Fashion reports, describing Indomo’s corticosteroid injector pen as “similar to an EpiPen.” (Epi[Dermis]Pen? Is this anything?) This is not a good idea… unless the business plan is to atrophy customers’ skin and send them running to Hims & Hers and Starface for help?

“Kids and tweens are developing lifelong contact allergies” from their elaborate and unnecessary skincare routines, says dermatologist Dr. Sandy Skotnicki.

Remember when I talked about the Pore Vacuum Boom on the pod the other week? Now, from Allure:

Further proof that body-making has supplanted home-making as the primary site of socially acceptable/enforced gendered labor for women! I can hear Sabrina Carpenter now: “Do you want the house tour? / Let me show you how I vacuum my pores…”

Aaand here’s my annual reminder that Allure’s editor-in-chief is also a landlord influencer.

Prima co-founder Jessica Assaf is petitioning Uber and Lyft to offer “fragrance-free rides.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s brand Lemme just released vaginal supplement lollipops, effectively supporting not one but two pillars of the right-wing political project: infantilizing the masses and inducing genital anxiety.

The campaign is very Lolita meets “let’s go back to the ‘50s” MAHA influencer.

Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims has brought on Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye — formerly of Glossier and L’Oreal — to lead Skims Beauty. Earlier this year, N’Diaye-Mbaye’s own brand, Ami Colé, shut down, sparking an industry-wide discussion of the “broken system for Black beauty founders.” For Skims, the hire is a win-win: The company gains N’Diaye-Mbaye’s talent and expertise and manages to launder its unethical project — the cosmetic manipulation of women’s bodies in service of a sexist, ageist, Eurocentric standard of beauty — through an ethical framework of diversity and inclusion. (No shade to N’Diaye-Mbaye! I, of all people, understand the appeal of working with the Kardashians. I also understand being exploited by them.)

“Blepharoplasty + Brow Lift” is the new BBL.

Butthole beauty continues to leave its (skid) mark on the industry.

Beauty Independent announced the arrival of Semmi, “the chic wipe brand for women,” as well as “consumer products brand Norms and telehealth platform Bummed [which] are focusing on hemorrhoids.”

Toilet company Kohler launched Dekoda, a “poop-tracking camera” to give customers insight on their gut health so they can “feel more confident, every day.”

Asset released a towel that supposedly “helps prevent bacteria transfer from butt to face,” emblazoned with the words “Sensitive Asshole.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently traveled to South Korea with President Trump, and I think I saw more coverage of her K-beauty haul than the trade deal Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung were negotiating? (Sample headline from The Korea Herald: “White House official praises K-beauty: ‘My skin has never looked better.’”) On the other hand, I’d rather see this administration focus on skincare hauls than ICE “hauls.”

More recommended reading:

Finally, I’ll leave you with this:

Now… spot the difference. As I’ve said: Digital fragrance marketing is literal non-sense!

You’re Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look,

Jessica