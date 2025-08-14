It’s been a strange few years for conversations about consumer safety — especially in the beauty industry.

Somewhere between the anti-vax-and-raw-milk paranoia of RFK Jr. and the nothing-to-see-here sentiments of corporate players, the space for nuanced discussion has collapsed into a kind of chemical-themed cage match. In one corner: those who claim synthetic chemicals will kill you and anything “natural” is inherently safe. In the other: a chorus of dismissers who wave off decades of environmental health research as “fearmongering” and insist the status quo is fine, actually. Losing positions, both of them.

“Frankly, black-and-white thinking is its own public health hazard,”

says in her new book,

.

Dahl would know. The author spent years as a public policy advocate in Washington, helping to pass over 30 state and federal laws that remove harmful substances from consumer products and the environment — she was “part of the early crew working to educate lawmakers on the dangers of chemicals like BPA,” she writes — before leaving to work as the Head of Mission at Beautycounter, the (MLM-adjacent) “clean” beauty behemoth. (She’s now the Chief Impact Officer at Ritual.)

In Cleaning House, Dahl details her experiences in both public policy and the private sector to illuminate the problems on either side and the solutions citizens deserve. She skewers the mainstream for hiding behind trade associations like the American Chemistry Council, “one of the country’s most powerful lobbying organizations,” which she says has borrowed liberally from Big Tobacco’s disinformation playbook. She takes the “clean” beauty industry to task for greenwashing and sloppy science; while at Beautycounter, Dahl found that “clean” and “natural” cosmetics often tested higher for heavy metals than their conventional counterparts.

Her central point? You can’t shop your way to safety. “The free market has had its chance to fix the problem,” she writes, “and it’s not working.”

Instead, Dahl advocates for a refreshing, reasonable, common-sense approach: While the phthalates, PFAS, petrochemicals, and other suspect ingredients (or contaminants) in any one beauty product may pose a negligible risk to any one person, their collective harm is undeniable — and that is what activists, organizers, and lawmakers need to focus on. This means centering the people living in fenceline communities near petrochemical plants, the nail techs and salon workers exposed daily to endocrine disruptors, the women of color disproportionately targeted by high-hazard beauty products, and the environment.

“The science is complicated,” Dahl tells me. “I can't give you a clear answer to anything, and that's because I'm being responsible about how I talk about this.” In an era of extremes, Cleaning House argues that the “sane middle ground” can be a place for radical change.

I found this book to be compulsively readable, easy to understand, and — interestingly enough — a fantastic chaser to the shot of Gwyneth: The Biography (lol). I was thrilled to have the chance to sit down with Dahl and go a little deeper. Ahead, we chat about the meaning of “toxic,” the failures of the “clean” beauty market, why cosmetic chemists don’t have all the answers, and the maddening MAHA of it all.

Buy "Cleaning House"

P.S. I also recommend reading Dahl’s recent op-ed in Business of Fashion!