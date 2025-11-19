Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! On November 5th, the morning after the elections, a Financial Times email with the subject line “A ‘blowout’ night for Democrats” landed in my inbox and my first thought was, like… a new Dyson Airwrap technique for liberals. Maybe the worm previously housed in RFK Jr.’s brain has taken up residence in mine? (To be fair to me,

IN THIS ISSUE: Skinny BBLs! Smart mirrors! Optimizing children! The psychological manipulation of Squishmallows! The physiognomy of Hilter! Wrinkle-erasure as romantasy! Is “skintertainment” making us stupid? The Martha Stewart of makeup! Mouth beauty! Michelle Obama’s hair! Meghan Trainor is the moment! & more!

I talked to the brilliant Kish Lal for Dazed Beauty about “the sinister rise of the ‘skinny BBL.’” Check out the full article for more of my thoughts on the link between plastic surgery’s “undetectable era” and transphobia, the performance of effortlessness, and “the tangible resources we funnel into the project of algorithmic beauty.”

The opening sentence of Sophie Gilbert’s latest for The Atlantic, a review of Ryan Murphy’s new show All’s Fair, delights me to no end:

“The beauty writer Jessica DeFino refers often to the “mirror world” inside our phone, the uncanny, glistening selfieverse that’s also become more real for many of its devotees than the lumpy, blotchy meatspace where the rest of us live. I thought about the mirror world while watching All’s Fair, Ryan Murphy’s new creative product—I can’t call it a television show, because it isn’t one. Rather, it’s Instagram Reels at episode length, 45-minute collections of bedazzled moving images, targeted at the idly scrolling second-screen viewer.”

More from the literal mirror world: American Express released a mirrored credit card. A “smart mirror powered by augmented reality and artificial intelligence that maps users’ faces, suggests makeup tutorials appropriate for their features, preferences and skill level, and guides them through the makeup application process” is in the works. Sofie Pavitt Skin’s latest campaign with Elizabeth De La Piedra (below) captures the cultural vibe.

Doppelgänger: A Trip Into The Mirror World

Blah blah Shay Mitchell is selling sheet masks for three-year-olds blah blah blah. I’m just annoyed by the discourse because I’ve been discoursing skincare for babies/the aesthetic optimization of children for four years now. FLESH WORLD readers saw this coming! (I have more to say on the subject but I’ll save it for the podcast.)

Squishmallows — a brand of stuffed animals — recently released a line of fragrances at Ulta. The scents are infused with “EmotiWaves™ scent technology that elicits feelings of happiness, well-being and joy (as proven by neuroscientific studies),” the toy company says — an ironically depressing take on disaster capitalism for kids. Perhaps pacifiers infused with collagen and SSRIs are next?

And moving on from the adultification of children to the infantilization of adults… Here’s an excerpt from Daniel Yadin’s “Escape Artists​: Romantasy at the End of the World” for

, on romantasy and anti-aging marketing (a kind of romantic fantasy for the face, if you will):

“The earlier incarnation of this genre, namely the fairy tale, came into being as a discrete category of Anglophone literature around the same time that ‘child’ came into being as a discrete category of Anglophone human. Now, fairy tales are back with a vengeance at a moment when the category of ‘adult,’ as we’ve known it, is fading away. Rates of sexual activity; marriage; independent living; homeownership; and, thanks to a multi-billion-dollar cosmetics industry, even wrinkles — what used to signify, for better and surely for worse, that one had passed out of youth — are all in decline. Reality bites, so, in the words of one ACOTAR hunk, ‘Don’t feel bad for one moment about doing what brings you joy.’”

I wrote more about the link between fairy tales and skincare marketing here in my review of The Substance.

I’m mad I didn’t coin the phrase “skintertainment” before Byrdie did, only because I think Byrdie gets it wrong. The platform defines “skintertainment” as “textural, tactile innovations” in the space, where “skincare is the new slime.” I’d define “skintertainment” as the way almost all skincare functions for customers today: not as an exercise in hygiene, health, care, or even expression, but (mostly) mindless entertainment.

This week Intelligencer asked, How did we all get so stupid?

“Stupidity, like intelligence, is a nebulous thing, hard to define but easy to spot in the wild. It’s not just that children have been bombing their standardized tests … or that more than a quarter of U.S. adults now read at the lowest proficiency level. It’s also that in nearly all aspects of life, we’re opting for routines, entertainment, and entire belief systems that ask less and less of our brains. The stigma that was once attached to ignorance has disappeared, and the loudest and least informed voices now shape the conversation, forcing everyone else to learn to speak their language.”

And what is beauty culture if not the enforcement of routines that, while entertaining, often promote a belief system that asks little of our brains?

For example, the obviously stupid but nevertheless sticky belief that attractive people are good and unattractive people are bad (see “Amy Schumer is ugly because bad,” “Anne Hathaway is pretty because good,” “Republicans are gross because bad,” “liberal women are hot because good,” “Prince William is bald because bad”) — the moral code of a Disney cartoon, which “asks little of our brains.” I thought of this when I came across the splashy New York Post headline, “Adolf Hitler may have had a micropenis — and just one ball, DNA analysis shows.” This would not be a story if Hilter’s penis was thought to have been five inches long, or even 11 inches long. This story is only a story because micropenis suggests unattractive which suggests immoral — get it?? An “ugly” characteristic to match his ugly actions? It’s essentially the same kind physiognomy Hitler himself used to justify the Holocaust. (“If he was to look at his own genetic results, he would have almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers,” as Professor Turi King told the Post — although she also clarified that Hilter’s micropenis “can in no way excuse what he did.” Lol.)

Meghan Trainor is the moment!

From singing, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll” in her 2014 body-positive anthem “All About That Bass” to turning herself into a stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll for the cover of her her 2026 album Toy With Me, the singer’s Ozempic-assisted aesthetic “journey” distills a larger cultural shift into a single, uncanny symbol.

On the Ozempic note, I do think the anti-diet culture/anti-beauty culture movements are going to have to figure out a way to talk about disentangling thinness from health and health from beauty and beauty from societal- and self-worth in a way that goes beyond “semaglutides are bad,” and soon. (Maybe I’m just talking to myself here.) As more studies emerge indicating the potential benefits of these drugs for people dealing with alcohol addiction, arthritis, etc., semaglutides will become more normalized, and weight loss will accompany increased health for some, and thinness will still not be indicative of health for all — ex: when a person with an eating disorder seeks health treatment, they’ll often gain weight; when a person falls ill, they’ll sometimes lose weight; when a person goes on semaglutide specifically to lose weight, it may indicate an unhealthy relationship to their body image or food or whatever — and anti-fat discrimination will still need to be addressed socially and politically. I know this is an obvious statement, just something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately.

New Beauty is using AI-generated “models” instead of models. Remember when it was scandal-worthy for magazines to airbrush their cover stars? Ah, the good old days…

Some recent developments to bolster my theory that body-making has supplanted home-making as the primary site of socially acceptable/enforced gendered labor for women, as evidenced by corporate moves (the expansion of Dyson and Shark, both known for home appliances, into the beauty space), marketing euphemisms (pore “vacuums”), children’s behavior (playing skincare is the new playing house), pop music (“House Tour”), and more:

I loved “Breast reductions aren’t feminist – just another body trend” by Sarah Manavis for The Observer.

“The problem isn’t with individuals electing to have a surgery that will objectively make their lives easier, but with the argument that doing so is part of some body positive resistance, rather than an understandable cession to harsh and narrowing beauty standards. Like most things in our confused cultural moment, a seemingly opposite reality is also thriving.”

The newest innovation in mouth beauty — after “imperfectly imperfect” veneers, tooth gloss, and oral perfume — is the Boka Mint Condition Smile Smoothie from Erewhon, “inspired by the natural ingredients, such as mint and green tea, found in Boka’s Ela Mint Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on the politics of hair, from her conversation with Pandora Sykes for the Sunday Times:

“Since leaving the White House in 2017 she has worn braids for the majority of the time, but during her husband’s presidency she wore wigs, as otherwise, she noted, she would have no hair left from straightening it every day. (She says in The Look: ‘I wanted to leave the White House with my sanity, my family and my hair healthy and intact.’) Braids were not an option then. ‘I got dinged for showing my arms. We were accused of being terrorists when I gave my husband a playful fist bump,’ she says with a laugh — a short, sharp exhalation. ‘As the first black first lady, the first black family, when we were in a political fish tank of people trying to win, or score points, or otherise us — the time to make a hair political statement was not then.’”

More recommended reading:

You’re Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look,

Jessica