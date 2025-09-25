Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! I know you’re all here for the writing and the ranting and the ridiculous beauty industry news — which I’ll get to soon, I promise — but first, some personal updates:

I’m hosting THE HOLE DEBATE with Erica Chidi in partnership with Substack in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 30th! If you’re in or around LA, come say hi! Bring friends! Delight in our esoteric, academic, tragicomic arguments about Hole Serum and labiaplasty and Ozempic and menopause! More details here. Tickets here . (They’re free!) There will also be drinks and hole-themed bumper stickers and a sexy saxophone player.

here. here The Lowbrow Book Club — the brainchild of Emily Kirkpatrick and I — will convene LIVE for the very first time on Monday, September 29th on Zoom to discuss a truly foundational FLESH WORLD text: Thick & Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom. Subscribers can register here .

Thick & Other Essays here This is not something I normally do, but in the spirit of saying yes to new experiences… I’m co-teaching a class on newsletter writing with Molly Rosen of Brooklyn Writers Collective. “So You Want To Start A Substack?” is a 10-week course that starts on October 8th, featuring lessons on newsletter strategy and structure from me plus creative mentorship from Molly (who I’ve personally taken many classes from over the years). Check out the class details here and let me know if you have any questions. Writers of all levels are welcome and BWC offers sliding scale payment options, too.

Did you read my latest interview with P.E. Moskowitz on drugs and beauty? And have you ordered their new book Breaking Awake: A Reporter’s Search for a New Life, and a New World, Through Drugs yet?? If not, you’re in luck! I have an extra copy (I think I was so excited to read it that I pre-ordered twice) to give away. If you want it, just comment on this post and I’ll pick a winner at random next week.

This post from Half Magic is a cough-inducing shot to the above interview’s soothing chaser.

I’m taking a class on feminist standpoint theory and it’s making me want to revisit/reinterpret my old “The ‘Science of Skincare’ Isn’t Science or Care” essay. In her 1983 paper on feminist standpoint theory, Hilary Rose wrote, “The trouble with science and technology from a feminist perspective is that they are integral not only to a system of capitalist domination but also to one of patriarchal domination.” State and industry interests “fashion knowledge,” she said, and thus often produce “antihuman technologies … used for the profit of some and the distress of many.” Incorporating feminist standpoint theory into the scientific process would mean “working from the experience of the specific oppression of women” to fuse “subjective and objective knowledge in such a way as to make new knowledge.” Re: skincare, this could mean challenging industry-sanctioned science that tells us a certain product or ingredient can manipulate the skin’s appearance in a certain way by asking questions like, “Should we manipulate skin’s appearance in this way?” or “What are the downstream consequences of manipulating the skin’s appearance in this way?” or “What beauty standards have made us believe skin must look this way?” and “How do those standards affect the physical and psychological wellbeing of the target audience?” Because as Sandra Harding once said on the subject, “Research processes that problematize how gender practices shape behavior and belief” — for example, “women’s cultural obligation to be ‘beautiful’” — stand a better chance of avoiding bias and can help us understand “the effects that different kinds of politics have on the production of knowledge.”

New in the food-to-face space: Loops Beauty partnered with Fruit Loops, claiming “selfcare = a coooool bowl of Froot Loops cereal 🥣 + LOOPS mask moment.” Sephora is on Uber Eats. Tower28 collaborated with Poppi on its Fizz & Frost Holiday Duo. (I can’t stop thinking about how much product was wasted making that promo video… unless it’s AI? In which case I can’t stop thinking about how much water was wasted making that promo video). Last but not least, here’s how to chew your food and reshape your jawline.

“You’re Probably Wearing Too Much Deodorant” by Franklin Schneider for the Atlantic is a must-read:

“But clearing the smellscape may have unintended consequences. The way that humans naturally smell is likely more important than most people realize, Tristram Wyatt, an Oxford biology professor and an expert on pheromones, told me. When we alter or eliminate our body odor, we’re tinkering with a primal medium of communication that has evolved over hundreds of thousands of years, for purposes that, by and large, are still a mystery even to olfactory scientists. ‘Who knows,”’Wyatt said, ‘what we’re blocking off when we completely deodorize ourselves.’”

I rarely defend a beauty brand, but what’s happening to Fluff isn’t right! This week alone, I’ve clocked two new companies — Deoron and Haléau — ripping off Fluff’s refillable Cloud Compact.

Are beauty standards contagious? I saw so many of stories this past week about cosmetic companies strategically diversifying their audiences: Gen Z brand Bubble hired 39-year-old Leighton Meester to front its latest campaign, the new MAC foundation ads feature 69-year-old Kris Jenner, and Maybelline partnered with athlete Ilona Maher to promote its Super Stay Matte Ink Lipstick. On top of that, a handful of Gen Alpha brands just entered the market, Gap and Old Navy both announced beauty lines, and the dog beauty category is booming. I wonder if these developments might all fall under the same umbrella of “capitalist cosmetic contagion.” As in: No one of any age or interest or demographic or species is safe from the pressure to perform beauty.

Related: GQ’s investigation into “How Podcasts (and Plastic Surgery) Are Shaping Male Beauty Standards.”

I’m fascinated by this excerpt from The Age of Choice by Sophia Rosenfeld, as cited in

’s

. Rosenfeld writes about how “shopping expeditions” began appearing in women’s novels in the 18th and 19th centuries, as novelists “offered their (often female) readers detailed images of new (often female) forms of choice-making in action.” This wasn’t about crafting an “identity” through shopping and style, but instead engaging “in the seemingly modest gesture of choosing among the possibilities that she is offered, a process right at the boundary between interior mediation and outward action, private experience and public life … In such claims lie some of the first explicit connections between individual consumer choice and independence for late adolescent and adult women.” I love this as a framework for thinking about American hyper-consumerism in an anti-choice era of American politics.

You’ve heard of the ponytail facelift, now meet… The Blepharoplasty Bun.

This Mary Kay spon-con on Fashionista is so bleak. “Mary Kay Inc., the world's #1 direct selling skin care and color cosmetics company with more than 60+ years of innovation, is reintroducing itself to a new generation with the debut of ‘Miss Conceptions,’ a bold social media series [that] brings ‘no filters, just facts’ to TikTok, Instagram and beyond with short-form, shareable content — debunking misconceptions like ‘Isn't Mary Kay just for grandmas?’ and ‘Is Mary Kay still around?’” Here’s a fact they probably won’t cite: 99% of people who join MLMs don’t make any money.

Aesthetician Mary Schook (I love her) shared a “new vaginal LED” device that cosmetic tech companies are pitching her via Instagram Stories. She blames “Ozempic vulva.”

There is a great use case for crotch-shaped LED devices, though! Limited research suggests that LED exposure may help lessen the severity of herpes symptoms and shorten the duration of outbreaks.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this: While watching the “Flesh Tone Blurred Lip Tutorial” below, I realized it sort of seems to mimic the look of migrating lip filler — i.e., the visible, swollen, puffy line above the lips that sometimes results from improper injection technique or overfilling.

This is not a new trend, but it is excellent example of how injury informs the beauty ideal, how “botched” aesthetics might be more accurately described as “pre-pretty,” how yesterday’s “grotesque” becomes tomorrow’s “glamorous.”

