In early October, skincare company The Ordinary released “The Periodic Fable of Elements,” a tabular array of 49 common(ish) cosmetic marketing myths modeled after the Periodic Table of Elements.

From Poreless to Preservative-Free, the chart expounds on the beauty industry’s “empty promises,” “impossible standards”, and “overhyped ingredients” — all the ways other brands have “taught beauty wrong” and, conversely, The Ordinary is teaching beauty right.

The campaign is a hit. (Of course it is; in the time of too-late capitalism, “marketinggg👏” is the ultimate compliment, and brands that successfully sell us stuff earn respect instead of skepticism. A selection of comments under The Ordinary’s Instagram post: “This is one of the most creative and well-executed ads I’ve ever seen!” “This has Apple 1984 vibes. Outstanding.” “Best brand.”)

It’s also, mostly, bullshit.

Take The Ordinary’s critiques of “cosmeceutical” and “medical-grade” — phrases it dismisses as “nonsensical” and “illogical” because they aren’t regulated. Sure. The terms The Ordinary uses to market its own products — “science-backed,” “clinical formulations” — aren’t regulated either. Why aren’t these nonsensical and illogical, then? The brand doesn’t say.

Another entry claims crushed diamonds exfoliate “just as well as rice powder or crushed walnuts” but “cost far more.” Fair. But a similar point could be made about vitamin C, one of The Ordinary’s hero ingredients. “There’s some evidence that topical vitamin C can change the skin,” Dr. James Hamblin writes in Clean: The New Science of Skin & The Beauty of Doing Less, “but this approach has not proven any more effective than eating vitamin C.” The Ordinary doesn’t mention this. (Maybe because the topical kind costs more than an orange.)

The biggest disconnect between The Ordinary’s ethos-in-ad and ethos-in-action, though, might be its stance on beauty standards. In a commercial for The Periodic Fable of Elements, the brand casts contemporary beauty culture as a cosmetic capitalist dystopia — models puncture their skin with needled facial rollers and yank their jowls back with stainless steel clamps in the name of “beauty, beauty, beauty” — and itself as the antidote. In reality, The Ordinary’s products push the same anti-aging, anti-texture, anti-pore, anti-human beauty standards of med-spas and morning sheds. The brand simply launders these standards through the logic of “science.”

But science is shaped by the institutions that produce it, as feminist standpoint theorist Hilary Rose wrote, and the “science” The Ordinary champions is not the science of skin or the science of care, but the “science” of skincare products — the pseudoscience, really, of aesthetic optimization disguised as empiricism.

And so I present… The Ordinary’s Idiotic Table of Elements, a 49-point table (fun!) that takes The Ordinary’s to task.

The first dozen entries directly rebut claims from The Ordinary’s own Periodic Fable; the rest raise questions about the company’s marketing tactics, research methods, hero ingredients, and laughably limited understanding of “science,” human skin, and beauty standards.

Spoiler alert: #49 is my favorite.