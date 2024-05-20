Hello and welcome to another edition of The Don’t Buy List! Today I’m feeling very tender towards this new Carry On shampoo design, which Dieline reports “primarily comes in a large jug with a handle that makes it easy to carry around” and “fills its own void with a tiny elliptical travel-size version of itself.” (Emphasis mine.)

In a way, then, Carry On Shampoo is just like us… Needlessly trying to fill the God-shaped hole inside with little plastic beauty products <3

Anyway!

A final reminder that I’ll be speaking at HowTheLightGetsIn, the world’s largest philosophy festival, in Wales this weekend. If you’re in the UK or somewhere nearby, I would love to see you there. On May 25th I’ll be part of a panel on the politics of beauty and giving a solo talk on divesting from the beauty industry, and on the 26th I’ll be speaking about identity and the optimized self. Other speakers include Slavoj Žižek, Peter Singer, Yasmin Benoit, Martha Fiennes, and many more. Here’s the full program, and here’s the link to get your tickets. Let me know if you’ll be around!

Moving onto the links…

In this issue: Equinox pivots to skincare! Veneer tech horror stories! The other meaning of natural beauty! Like I said over a year ago: Ozempic is the new Botox! North West’s future beauty brand! AI’s climate impact! The death of chemistry! Can moisturizer make you happy? Are U.S. representatives really fighting about fake lashes? Miranda July! Celebrity Block Party! Teen boy cologne! and more!